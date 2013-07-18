FamLoop's Interactive "Story-Game" Entertains the Whole Family

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2013 --Imagine stopping to talk to – and hear – Oz’s Munchkins as you read about the trip to the Yellow Brick Road with your child. Now imagine one of those Munchkins mentioning your child’s name, talking about your town, sharing a family joke, and more, having all been easily recorded by you on a cutting edge storybook app. With FamLoop’s new OZ TALES, you can do all that, while opening up a new level of storytelling that combines the classic storybook and modern games in one fluid experience at your family’s storytime.



OZ TALES is a brand new, interactive “story-game” that can entertain the whole family for hours. Designed for children ages 5 and up, OZ TALES immerses kids in a modern and lighthearted interpretation of a classic childhood favorite story. With OZ TALES, your kids are in control of Dorothy’s journey. For instance, they can use the iPad microphone to talk to Auntie Em, or satisfy Toto’s snack-time hankerings right in the story as they make their way to the Yellow Brick Road in this beloved classic story.



“We designed Oz Tales to combine time-honored storytelling with entertaining mini-games built into the storyline to add a new level of education and entertainment to the family storytime,” explains Ken Law, CEO of FamLoop, a pioneer in interactive storybook apps for the iPad.



OZ TALES combines dialogic reading, which has been shown to help children learn to read and improve vocabulary, with captivating mini-games that keep kids reading and interacting.



OZ TALES is available now through FamLoop.com and the iTunes store.



FamLoop (@FamLoop) will hold an OZ TALES Twitter party, hosted by mom blogger and author Jen Singer (@JenSinger) on Monday, July 22nd from 8-9 p.m. ET with the hashtag #FamLoopOZ. For details, visit FamLoop.com.



About Famloop

Founded by an original Google employee, FamLoop is a team of educators, entrepreneurs, designers, play experts, engineers, and parents working together to encourage learning and participation through digital storytelling.



Contact: Jen Singer 973-492-8780 jenleasinger@gmail.com