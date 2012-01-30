Famous Actress and Singer Laura Flores Signs on With Liana's Coleccion Catalog Sales

Santa Clarita, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2012 --Well-known Hispanic actress and singer Laura Flores has been named the spokesperson of the Liana's Coleccion catalog series for 2012.



The catalog, which provides a business opportunity for entrepreneurs to sell high-quality jewelry and other items, is working with Power Media Group for the management of its Hispanic marketing campaign in 2012. As part of its work with Liana's Coleccion, Power Media Group secured Flores as the focal point of the catalog's marketing and media efforts.



"We are very pleased to work with Liana's Coleccion and Laura Flores to promote this outstanding business sales opportunity for Hispanic families," said Patricia Gracia, spokesperson for Power Media Group. "This campaign will help the company effectively reach out to a very important market."



Liana's Coleccion is currently working with Power Media Group to promote its business opportunities, with the ultimate goal of helping Hispanic families earn extra income. Power Media Group has responded by launching a full-scale media campaign that includes TV, radio, print and social media. The focal point of the campaign will be Flores, who is well known around the world, especially in Mexico.



The rapidly growing U.S. Hispanic market is a key demographic for Liana's Coleccion, and the 2010 Census indicated that a record 50 million Latinos live in the country. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Hispanics tend to eat family meals at home, spend a larger percentage of their disposable income than other groups and are increasingly moving to suburban areas. With a high priority placed on community, these individuals are very similar to the Baby Boomer consumer population of the 1950s.



"While many people may know me from my work on Hispanic soap operas, they should know that I am passionate about helping Hispanic families earn more income and find success," said Flores. "I am very excited about the business opportunity offered to families by Liana's Coleccion, because it does just that. In our current recession, direct selling is key to keeping families in good financial shape."



Flores' career as an actress and singer has spanned three decades. She starred in the hit soap opera "El Alma No Tiene Color" and has appeared in the hit movies "Marisol," "Siempre te Amare," "Gotita de Amor," and many others. She has also recorded 14 albums.



About Power Media Group

A public relations and advertising agency specializing in creating all-inclusive Spanish language campaigns for high-profile clients, including Universal Music Latin and Creativa Interiors Primor, Power Media Group helps businesses build lasting relationships with the Latino community. As the 2010 Minority Small Business Champion of the Year, Power Media Group utilizes grassroots media campaigns to reach out to the booming Hispanic population, who contribute more than $1 trillion to the U.S. economy annually. Last year, principals Patricia and Tony Gracia launched the Power Woman BusinessCenter http://www.powerwomanbc.com, a business incubator that reaches out to diverse entrepreneurs who are trying to develop and grow their businesses during these precarious economic times.