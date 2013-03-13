Famous Coach and Success Counsellor to the Stars, Charles Hopkins-Thyme, Announces World Tour

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2013 --Charles Hopkins-Thyme, known to many as success counselor to the stars after having helped some of Hollywood’s biggest names, has announced a world lecture tour. The tour, which will include major international cities like London, New York, Berlin, Stockholm and Kuala Lumpur, is Hopkins-Thyme’s first lecture tour since 2007.



This time Hopkins-Thyme will be focusing on business success strategies and how corporations can learn from the brand building strategies of celebrities.



“Twenty years ago, I was telling celebrities to learn from the brand building strategies of major international corporations”, Hopkins-Thyme says. “But now it’s time for businesses to learn from the celebrities”.



Hopkins-Thyme says that many celebrities have been extremely successful at using modern media, such as Twitter and Facebook.



“Just look at Twitter. Oprah has 19 million followers on Twitter. Stephen Fry has nearly 6 million followers. Even Adam Savage from Mythbusters has a million followers. How many does IBM have? 45 thousand! And Nestle? 15 thousand! They are missing out on a vital communication channel – they should be connecting with their customers like celebrities connect with their fans”.



Through his lectures, Hopkins-Thyme will show how businesses of all sizes can use the same techniques as celebrities to build a fan base, to build a modern image and to build a modern customer relationship.



His tour will start in Kuala Lumpur on the 21st of May, continuing with New York on the 16th of June and finishing in Stockholm on the 21st of September.