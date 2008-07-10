Famous Ghost Whisperer & Consultant to Hit TV Show Talks Live on Heal Yourself Talk Radio

Sylvania, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2008 -- BlogTalkRadio explodes this week when the original Ghost Whisperer, Mary Ann Winkowski, paranormal investigator and consultant for the hit TV Series Ghost Whisperer, joins local talent Rebbekah White on air July 15th at 2 p.m. Listeners can join live and also phone in questions to 347-205-9641. For those who are fans of the hit TV show or just have a special interest in the paranormal, this is your opportunity to talk with a real ghost whisperer and get inside secrets to what truly goes on behind the scenes.



Winkowski, in addition to meeting Jennifer Love Hewitt personally, has also appeared on numerous TV and radio news programs. Her book, When Ghosts Speak: Understanding The World of Earthbound Spirits has offered solace to countless people, either by reuniting them with loved ones who have died or by removing unwanted spirits. Her website, www.maryannwinkowski.com provides an interactive community with message boards, videos, etc. Winkowski states her earliest memories include talking to spirits of the deceased as if they were living people and helping these entities cross over into the White Light.



Rebbekah White, Heal Yourself Talk Radio Show Host and founder states, "I am very excited and honored to have Mary Ann as a guest. I became interested in earth bound spirits when the CBS show The Ghost Whisperer first aired. It’s a thrill to have the opportunity to talk to her personally and give our regular listening audience the opportunity to ask questions and share her stories.”



White has been a believer in ghosts, earth bound spirits, etc. for several years but even more so over the past three years due to unexplained events in her home. After contacting Winkowski, a teenage boy ghost was discovered and cleared from White’s home. White contends, “Her uncanny ability to know things about my house floored me. For instance she told me the ghost was in a bedroom with a broken closet door. My husband's closet door in our bedroom has been broken for quite some time.”



Helping people to heal is one of the sole premises of the Heal Yourself Talk Radio Show with the show offering advice on how to nurture and heal your mind, body and soul. Prior guests have included James Twyman and Patch Adams as well as a numerologist to the stars and a well known Las Vegas talk show host. The good news is that more celebrities are on the horizon in the near future.



Fans of the TV show are sure to be pleased as well as regulars to the radio show. A chatroom at www.blogtalkradio.com/healyourselftalkradio is set up during the show, but you can also email your questions ahead of time to White to get them addressed on the air. If you can’t make that time, no problem, the show is archived at http://www.healyourselftalk.com, which also allows you to hear the other great shows that have aired previously. Finally, reasonable radio sponsorship opportunities are available. White is also available for media interviews by contacting her at rebbekah@healyourselftalk.com.

