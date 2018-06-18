Fans "Binging on Bourdain" and 21 Food Quotes from Anthony Bourdain

One fan's reaction and tribute to the news of Anthony Bourdain's death.
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2018 --In the week since the news of Anthony Bourdain's death was released, fans worldwide have reacted and famous personalities have offered remembrances. But many fans likely went on "Bourdain Bingers" thanks in part to the CNN Tribute to Anthony Bourdain, and also the convenience of on-demand tv option for fans to simply search and watch old episodes from this travel shows.
One not-famous fan reacted to the news of Anthony Bourdain's death with a two-day "Bourdain Binger" that ended with a tribute blog article and 21 descriptive ways that the world-traveling chef described food on during his journeys.
- Read the full post and 21 Quotes from Anthony Bourdain on Food & Travel
- Downloadable & printable 21 Quotes from Anthony Bourdain Describing Food during his travels
The background story is that when Laura Hoffman (travel blogger and a host on a travel podcast) first heard the news of Anthony Bourdain's death, she was simultaneously in both denial and in acceptance.
"Anthony Bourdain is not gone for me because he has been on my television for the past two days straight" Hoffman observed, "Similar to how people re-live their vacation by sorting through photos, I can still go back and see Hanoi Vietnam through Anthony Bourdain. No change there."
In tribute to the chef who traveled the world describing places and foods with brutally humorous, and yet descriptive phrases, she created a list of 21 Quotes from Anthony Bourdain Describing Food & Travel for Bourdain fans to download and share.
About Amidlife Traveler
The Amidlife Traveler is both a travel resource blog and a travel podcast channel.
Our travel podcasts share travel destinations through the authentic voices, stories & opinions of locals who live there or travelers who've been there. It is real people sharing real opinions and stories. Learn about Scotland from a Scotsman or Ireland from the Irish. Podcast series include: Ireland Amidlife Traveler, Scotland Amidlife Traveler, Women Travel and Everywhere Travel.
Here is a list where Amidlife Traveler podcasts can be found to listen or subscribe; AmidlifeTraveler.com.
Our travel resource blog offers a curated selection of tours and vacation packages of interesting things to see and do around the world. We are building a library of 'travel bucket list' vacation experiences to share, helping people find great vacation ideas and plan their trips, whether it's a fully guided vacation package or day tours, key attractions and things to do.
