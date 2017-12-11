Fans of the Look Book Series Can Now Order Their Very Own Mascot Plush ...Hunter the Owl

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2017 --Plans are in place to manufacture Hunter the Owl, the lovable, huggable stuffed owl from the Look Book Series. The Look Book is a series of scavenger hunt books from former kindergarten teacher, Barbara Tibbetts, who wrote the books to encourage children visiting tourist destinations to look around at their surroundings, to interact with what they see, and to learn while having fun.



Currently The Look Book covers the following areas in Massachusetts: Battle Road, Boston, Chatham, Freedom Trail, Lowell, Nantucket, Salem, Sandwich and Washington DC. Children are guided around the area, looking for landmarks, and when they find them, they are challenged with questions. An app is also available and questions in the app can be answered using a smartphone's touch screen and children can immediately find out if their answer is right or wrong.



Barbara Tibbetts, Creator and Founder of The Look Book, Inc., came up with the idea for The Look Books when she took a Brownie trip to the island of Nantucket. She created a scavenger hunt in a book format for her daughters' Brownie troop to engage the girls and teach them about the island. While the children enjoyed the interactive challenge Barbara had created, the adults were able to shop and dine with the girls occupied and engaged.



The Mascot of The Look Books, Hunter the Owl, will be available as a beautiful, soft plush toy. He will have big, wide-open black and white eyes, just like the logo for The Look Books. A cute yellow beak and brown feet will be set into beige and brown fur. Customers who would like to purchase Hunter can place an order on the IFundWomen crowdfunding platform.



Rewards include a copy of a Look Book of choice and Hunter to love and cuddle. Early birds can secure their own Hunter from the very first batch of 1000 to be manufactured. Those who place an order by December 10th can expect to receive the books in time for Christmas and HUNTER the adorable, lovable, huggable stuffed owl by spring.



Tibbetts describes The Look Books as "fun, factual and family oriented" and says children will become explorers, stimulated and engaged with family outings. A review on The Look Book website says: "The book has inspired my kids to "look" into the history and stories behind the events of the American Revolution. It has provided great discussion, activity and ideas for destination adventures.…I highly recommend this entire series!"