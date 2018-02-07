Fans Show Their Love, Raising over $25,000 Within 45 Minutes to Help Mickey Kelley Produce His New Album - Top 20 Crowdfunding Kickstarter Campaign

Fountain Hills, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2018 --Keeping a promise to his brother in music, and to his fans, country music artist-songwriter Mickey Kelley is ready to release his new album. And he is asking for your help to do it.



In 2014, Mickey wrote his first #1 country music radio single. He and Tailgate South bandmate Tony Lopacinski topped the charts for weeks with their smash hit "Redneck Radio." Just as Tailgate South was about to crest the wave of that hit and sign a contract with a major music label, tragedy struck: Lopacinski was diagnosed with cancer.



Mickey could have continued on without his friend, but instead he put his career on hold to support Lopacinski through his illness. Just before he passed, Lopacinski asked Mickey to make a promise: "Keep our music alive for our fans, our family, and our friends."



Today, Mickey is more determined than ever to write, record, and deliver songs that win the hearts of the country-music audience. This album is being created to keep the promise he made to his best friend and bandmate.



Mickey's new album will be recorded at one of the most elite studios in Nashville. He will be working with a team of musicians, songwriters, singers, and videographers who will capture the magic of his brand-new songs, while staying true to the dream Mickey and Tony had with Tailgate South.



Help Mickey keep his promise to Tony, pledges can be made on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/946613947/924817240?ref=435138&token=3bc31241



"Nothing brings people together in a unified way the way that music does," says Mickey. "This is why I know that, with the heartfelt help and collaboration of our finest fans, family, friends, and people all around the world, I can deliver the promise of a dream."



About Mickey Kelley

Mickey Kelley's talents have become increasingly undeniable within the music scene. ICMA awards include Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and others with vocal groups.



Mickey has toured with many well-known country acts, including Terri Clark, Keith Urban, Taylor Swift, Lone Star, and Mark Chesnutt, showing his immense versatility by working as guitar player, background singer and guitar technician.