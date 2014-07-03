Fantasy Sport Commissioner Is Coming to Fantasy Football for Premier League

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2014 --A worldwide fantasy sport provider, FanXT, is launching a commissioner version of the highly popular Fantasy Premier League, called Fantasy Premier League Commissioner (http://fantasy.epl.fanxt.com) where anyone could run their own Premier League fantasy football game for free.



Most sports fans are familiar with fantasy football, but association football (soccer) fans not exposed to the commissioner fantasy league system as it is only embraced in American sports like American football and baseball. FanXT plans to change that by launching their Fantasy Premier League Commissioner where English Premier League (EPL) football managers could run their own Premier League fantasy game with their own rules and own designs.



Not the same with other typical fantasy football game, this latest Barclays fantasy football game offers the users an opportunity to build their own fantasy dream league. They will act as a commissioner of their own EPL fantasy league with lots of customizable options available to them. They can choose to use the default settings or use the options available to tweak their fantasy league to their own fantasy tastes. Users can set limitations on overall budget, transfers per game week, number of players from a club per team and maximum number of fantasy teams competing in the league. League commissioners could also allocate custom scoring points for goals, shots on goal, assists, yellow or red card, goal saves and more.



This game also allows creators to design the game with their favourite colour and add their own logo and banner, and not forgetting having their own domain name. Notifications are also available for changes of EPL players other than live score, results, standings, fixtures of EPL.



This game shall be available for the upcoming 2014/15 EPL season in different packages from free basic version to paid professional version. This allows individual, website owners or even companies to create their own Premier League fantasy game and run them as they like.



About FanXT

FanXT aims to be a fantasy sport provider for sport leagues across the world. They are currently the official fantasy football provider for Finland Veikkausliiga football league, Hong Kong first division football league, India I-League, Philippines United Football League (UFL) and Singapore S.League