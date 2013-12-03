Fanurio 3.0 Released - Time Tracking and Billing for Freelancers

Craiova, Dolj -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2013 --Fanurio Time Tracking SRL today is pleased to announce the release and immediate availability of Fanurio 3.0, a major update to its cross-platform desktop application. Fanurio is highly appreciated by freelancers who need to track time, manage projects, and invoice their clients, so that they can get paid for their work.



"Fanurio started as an app that made it easier for self employed people to track time and bill their projects. However, many users told us they want to use Fanurio for more than just billing," says Fanurio product manager Nicolae Cismaru. "They told us they want to be able to plan their tasks in detail and to record more information about their expenses while other users told us they need to track individual trips so they can bill their mileage. Version 3.0 is the result of years of feedback from freelancers who rely on Fanurio to manage their businesses."



Fanurio 3.0 has new projects that manage more details than just billing information. Instead of managing a single list of billing items, the new projects manage four lists of different objects, each with its own purpose.



- Tasks can be used to manage work and track time. Tasks have many fields that enable features like task planning, task organization and progress tracking. Users can customize the interface and hide optional fields that are not relevant to them. Because self-employed people don't generally work on complex projects, tasks don't have dependencies, hierarchies or Gantt charts.

- Expenses record money spent for a project. Billable expenses can be billed at their actual cost or marked up.

- Trips can be used to record the distance and time travelled with a vehicle whether it's for billing or for tax purposes. Distances can be tracked in miles, kilometers or both. Multiple rates can be defined for billable trips.

- Products can be used to bill goods and services that are neither tasks nor expenses.



Among other features, Fanurio 3.0 adds:



- Date range invoices

- Non-billable projects

- Non-project invoices

- New time, tasks and sales reports

- Taxes with three decimals



Fanurio uses a powerful template language that can be used to create great looking invoices. Using a customizable template, invoices can be exported to HTML, PDF, Microsoft Word 2007, OpenOffice OpenDocument and other formats so they can be printed or e-mailed.



People who work on more than one computer choose Fanurio over other solutions also because it runs on multiple platforms. Fanurio runs on Windows, OS X including Mavericks, Linux and other flavors of Unix at no extra cost.



Pricing and Availability



Fanurio 3.0 is available from http://www.fanuriotimetracking.com for $59 (USD). New users can download a free 15-day trial with all the functionality of the paid version from http://www.fanuriotimetracking.com/download.html



About Fanurio Time Tracking SRL

Fanurio Time Tracking SRL is a privately held software company specializing in desktop business applications. Since 2006, they have developed Fanurio, a time tracking and billing software application to help freelancers manage their work and get paid for it.