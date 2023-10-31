FAQs About Heating and Air Conditioning Services in Salt Lake City

Murray, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2023 --It's normal for homeowners throughout Salt Lake City to have many questions about their HVAC systems. However, getting concrete answers to these home improvement questions can often be easier said than done.



The heating and air conditioning services Salt Lake City, UT specialists at Beehive Heating & Air have helped provide the FAQs (frequently asked questions) that they receive from their residential and commercial clients, so check out the below sections to see what the professionals have to say about common HVAC concerns!



What exactly is HVAC?

HVAC is an acronym for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. These all-important systems support properties in various ways, particularly in indoor air temperature and airflow. HVAC systems often require professional support regarding installations and regular maintenance.



When should a household's HVAC system be serviced?

It's generally recommended for residential homes to receive HVAC maintenance and services at least twice each year, particularly during the spring and fall months. These are the times of year when households must begin preparing for seasonal temperature changes, so routine inspections and cleanings can help prevent issues during the middle of the summer or winter months.



How often should HVAC air filters be replaced?

HVAC air filters typically need to be replaced about every 2-3 months, depending on the type of air filter a property uses. Many properties throughout Salt Lake City are particularly prone to allergens, pet dander, and other respiratory ailments—requiring more frequent filter switching.



How do SLC properties benefit from a programmable thermostat?

There are many ways homes and businesses can benefit from a programmable thermostat, and these cost-effective devices are helping people monitor and manage their energy usage more efficiently. What's great about these thermostats is that they connect to an app on smartphones, so managing an HVAC system has never been easier!



When should homes replace their furnaces?



Furnaces generally last longer than a decade; some can last over 20 years when properly taken care of. It's difficult for homeowners to know when to replace a furnace, so professional technicians should conduct thorough inspections of the unit before making a reasonable recommendation.



What's the difference between an oil boiler and a gas boiler?



The main difference between these two types of boilers is that an oil boiler will require homeowners to store large amounts of oil for regular refills, whereas most gas boilers are connected to municipal lines.



However, many people living on Salt Lake City's outskirts don't have access to public gas. This would make an oil boiler a better option.



What should be done when an AC system freezes up?



It's important not to run an AC system after it has frozen up, and the best thing homeowners can do is turn off the unit's breaker switch and let the system thaw as much as possible.



The next thing that should be done is to call local HVAC specialists to inspect the AC system.



Home and business owners throughout Salt Lake City tend to have many questions regarding their HVAC systems, partly because northern Utah's extreme climate negatively impacts HVAC performance on a broad scale.



