Farm Bureau Insurance Now at Park State Bank & Trust

Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2014 --Park State Bank & Trust today announced Farm Bureau Insurance will have an office in the bank.



“We listened to our customers who asked for on-site services in insurance and claims,” according to Tony Perry, President and CEO of Park State Bank & Trust. “To better meet this growing demand, we selected an agency that has gone from humble beginnings to one of our nation’s most respected companies.”



Brett Rider was named to be the local agent - one who is committed to helping business owners, individuals, and families achieve their insurance goals and objectives.



Farm Bureau Insurance’s role is to help customers make well-informed decisions about home, auto, life and farm. “I am dedicated to helping people reach their insurance goals,” said Rider. “I am here to educate them. Not to sell them,” he said.



Rider provides the following representative services and products to customers:



Products

- Auto Insurance

- Property Insurance

- Life Insurance

- Farm & Ranch Insurance

- Commercial or Business Owner Insurance

- Health and Other Services



“As an experienced agent, I am in a position to be objective and give unbiased advice,” Rider said. “I see you as a person, not a policy,” he said.



Working from an office he is renting inside the bank, he provides services available to the entire community, not just current bank customers. Visitors will find insurance planning services to include: Life (Term and Permanent); Condo/Townhome, Manufactured Homes; and Excess Liability, among other pertinent policies.



Rider emphasizes the importance of having an ongoing personal relationship with customers. “We at this company don't believe you need to be ‘handled’; we believe you need to be valued and treated right,” he said. “I will work on your claim until the job is done,” Rider said.



Rider feels strongly about being a partner with the bank. “It is a privilege to be able to partner with an institution that continues to build community – a one stop shop location for key quality of life services,” he said.



Rider is driven by what he saw during the recent local fires and floods and how they impacted the community. “The lack of knowledge and understanding about insurance coverage during disasters really motivates me,” he said. “I am working hard to help people completely understand about coverage they have and what they really should consider for emergencies.”



He also believes that there exists a low perception of life insurance. “Life insurance today is less expensive than in the past,” he said. “It is vital, so vital for those who are living versus those who have died.”



About Brett Rider: Rider has a B.S. in Environmental Engineering from Ferris State University, Big Rapids, MI. Rider is in his 35th year of working with small to medium businesses.



He has two children, both attending Manitou Springs High School. He is also the President of the 175-member Pikes Peak BMW Riders. He believes it’s important to give back to the community and for that reason, supports many local charities and sponsors youth teams, showing his commitment to the quality of life in the city above the clouds.



If you are interested in consulting with Brett, he can be reached at 719.687.1750 or you can stop by Park State Bank & Trust, located at 710 U.S. Hwy 24, Woodland Park, CO. Rider is available during bank hours. Other times by appointment.



About Park State Bank & Trust

Park State Bank & Trust has served customers and the community for more than 45 years. “We have always been agile and responsive and our superior service is recognized as we listen and we serve. We are community bank proud,” Perry said. Visit http://www.psbtrust.com for more Park State Bank & Trust mortgage program details. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS#684265