Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2015 --Park State Bank & Trust today announced Anita Riggle, Farm Bureau Insurance, now has an office in the bank.



"Our customers asked for on-site services in insurance and claims," according to Tony Perry, President and CEO of Park State Bank & Trust. "To better meet this growing demand, we selected an agency that has gone from humble beginnings to one of our nation's most respected companies."



Anita Riggle is the local agent - one who is committed to helping individuals, families and business owners achieve their insurance goals.



Farm Bureau Insurance's role is to help customers make well-informed decisions about home, auto, life and farm. "I am dedicated to helping people reach their insurance goals," said Riggle. "I am here to educate them. Not to sell them," she said.



Riggle provides the following representative services and products to customers:



- Auto Insurance

- Property Insurance

- Life Insurance

- Farm & Ranch Insurance

- Commercial or Business Owner Insurance

- Health and Other Services



"As an experienced agent, I am in a position to be objective and give unbiased advice," Riggle said. "I see everyone who walks into the office as a person, not a policy," she said.



Working from an office she is renting inside the bank, she provides services available to the entire community, not just current bank customers.



Visitors will find insurance planning services to include: Life (Term and Permanent); Condo/Townhome, Manufactured Homes; and Excess Liability, among other pertinent policies.



Riggle can also assist with financial planning. "As an agent I do have access to estate planners and can certainly help clients set up meetings with estate planners," she said. "Sometimes it is good to have your insurance agent with you because of the knowledge we have about your property and assets."



Riggle emphasizes the importance of having an ongoing personal relationship with customers. "We believe you need to be valued and treated right," she said.



Riggle feels strongly about being located inside the bank. "It's a privilege to be able to work alongside an institution that continues to build community – a one stop shop location for key quality of life services," she said.



Riggle is driven by the difficulties associated with insurance choices for individuals and businesses. "It is not easy to understand the terminology and choices when it comes to shopping for insurance," she said. "I get really excited when I can help navigate and chart a course."



She says she really likes to meet with people. "One on one with customers is important," she said. "In a confidential environment we can go over key factors when it comes to making decisions and really come up with the best insurance coverage. Besides, they get to know me, and I get to know them. A great benefit going forward."



She also believes that there exists a low perception of life insurance. "Life insurance helps maintain the standard of living for your family," she said. "It is great coverage to have because even in a death, the bills still keep coming. I would love to personally deliver a check to help ease the pain of a loss."



About Anita Riggle

Riggle has a BBA, Marketing from Georgia Southwestern University, Americus, GA



She has been the owner of a retail business, home based consultant, and worked as a marketing consultant for a local newspaper, among other work experiences. She has two children – 19 yr old son and a 16 yr old daughter. She moved here two years ago from Southwest GA. She loves hiking, kayaking and photo preservation



She believes it's important to give back to the community and for that reason worked on behalf of Pikes Peak Regional Hospital to assist patients in obtaining health insurance under the new Affordable Care Act. She placed more than 2000 phone calls on behalf of the hospital and helped patients one-on-one to help them navigate the websites and in many cases helped them obtain insurance.



Other community involvement current/past:



- Promotions Committee Chairperson for Woodland Park Mainstreet – also serve on the Main Board

- Board Member – Porterfield United Methodist Church Council 2012-2013

- Actively supported local Alzheimer's Association Walks

- Empty Bowls

- Boy Scout Volunteer



If you are interested in consulting with Anita, she can be reached at 719.687.1750 or you can stop by Park State Bank & Trust, located at 710 U.S. Hwy 24, Woodland Park, CO. Rider is available during bank hours. Other times by appointment.



Products and services offered through Colorado Farm Bureau® Mutual Insurance Co. and Southern Farm Bureau® Life Insurance Co.



About Park State Bank & Trust

Park State Bank & Trust has served customers and the community for 50 years.



"We have always been agile and responsive and our superior service is recognized as we listen and we serve. We are community bank proud," Perry said.



Visit http://www.psbtrust.com for more Park State Bank & Trust mortgage program details. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.