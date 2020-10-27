Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2020 --Farm insurance coverage is a distinct form of coverage that combines aspects of homeowner's insurance and business insurance to keep farmers protected from their unique risks.



Owning and operating a farm is not an easy job. In addition to the strenuous physical labor of farming, it can be packed full of business risks and risks that come along with being a homeowner. No single form of business coverage or home coverage is sufficient for farmers, which is why farmers insurance combines both coverage options for complete protection that farmers require.



- Home Insurance

Farm insurance coverage aims to keep a farmer's personal property protected. Even though a farmhouse can act as a place of business, farm insurance protects certain properties in the same manner as homeowner's insurance. Certain aspects of home coverage included in farm insurance coverage are dwellings, personal belongings, and other structures on the property.



- Business Insurance

Farmers need certain forms of business insurance coverage to run their businesses professionally. Some aspects of business insurance coverage that farmers benefit from are personality liability coverage, director's liability, and product liability. By covering liability, farmers can protect their businesses from financial losses that can be detrimental to business.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency serves Perrysburg, Sylvania, OH, Whitehouse, OH, Waterville, OH, Delta, OH, Maumee, and the surrounding areas with quality farm insurance coverage. Covering a variety of farm insurance needs, Beck Insurance Agency seeks to understand the risks of farmers and mitigate those risks with quality farm insurance coverage that goes above and beyond to keep farmers protected and provide peace of mind.



By combining certain aspects of home insurance coverage with aspects of business insurance coverage, farmers receive a unique insurance policy that accommodates their needs and keeps them protected from all angles. Visit www.beckinsurance.com to learn more about Beck Insurance Agency.