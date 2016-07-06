Farmers Blend Offers Gourmet Coffee in Its Purest Form, Straight from the Origin, Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2016 --Nothing starts the day better than the energizing aroma of a freshly brewed cup of coffee. Farmers Blend Coffee now offers the purest coffee experience right from the origin. A leading Vietnamese coffee brand is geared to enliven the authentic feel of rich Vietnam coffee through a 100 percent natural product, free from added flavors & other chemicals. Available at Amazon.us, Farmers Blend Coffee products are now widely recognizable among American coffee connoisseurs.



"It's our mission here to let you explore a pure coffee experience ensured by our unique Vietnamese coffee beans & our dedication to premium quality. Vietnam is the second largest coffee producer in the world and we are set to introduce the global coffee lovers to the fascinating Vietnamese Coffee Culture through Farmers Blend's special beverage. All our packages are infused with fresh, direct traded coffee beans from the #1 coffee city here, Da lat", said Dietmar Vogelmann, Founder Farmers Blend Coffee.



Farmers Blend Coffee products assure the original taste of coffee with a powerful bold yet smooth flavor with low acidity. The beans used are artisan roasted by seasoned professional experts & are roasted just before packaging for perfect freshness. The packages are shipped via airfreight to USA to guarantee an unadulterated taste for the customers. These coffee beans are excellent for Pour Over or Espresso or French Press coffee drinks.



"Our coffee beans work well with all the coffee grinders. Optimum quality is a watchword for us and we have brought the best coffee beans for you straight from Vietnam. Our fair traded dark roast gourmet beans not only speak of unique quality yet also stress on an amazing freshness & great aroma that will tempt you out of your bed every morning."



Added to introducing the authentic Vietnamese coffee culture to the world, Vogelmann and his team are also looking forward to elevate the standard of living for local farmers at Vietnam's Highlands, from whom the Farmers Blend coffee beans are sourced, by paying the coffee farmers best prices to assures better education and improved living for these local villagers. All the coffee beans offered by the company are direct farm traded with the local farmers.



"Farmers Blend is not just any other Vietnamese coffee company. It's our goal here to indulge you in tasting the difference that would further allow support for a fair-traded goodie for a sustainable environment – and help in improving the standard of living for the poor minorities here in Vietnam. We are very compassionate towards the local farmers and your purchase would help us to help their development." Dietmar added.



To taste the unique Vietnamese coffee from Farmers Blend Coffee, please visit the official website at http://www.farmersblend.coffee or visit our amazon.com by searching "Farmers Blend Coffee".