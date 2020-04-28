EscapeMaker Donates $50k in Webinars by Women Experts to Save Farms

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2020 --EscapeMaker, a consumer online resource for local farm, food and beverage getaways within a day's drive or train ride from New York City since 2000, just launched "$1 or Name-Your-Price" pricing for the first 200 farmers or local travel destinations to sign up for its agritourism training series on its B2B site: http://www.EscapeMaker.biz.



The EscapeMaker Virtual Agritourism Training" (EVAT) series, presented by EscapeMaker and Fulton Stall Market, is not only the first-of-its-kind digital training focusing on the intersection of the tourism and agriculture industries (agritourism), but also is produced solely by women - 30% of whom are certified as an M/WBE (Minority Women-Owned Business Enterprise), including EscapeMaker.



The all-women led webinar series consists of 12 presentations, each 25-45 minutes long with topics ranging from legal and liability issues, marketing, social media, and hosting workshops, to adding lodging to a farm and making green eco-friendly on-site improvements – all topics focus on increasing revenue via agritourism i.e. inviting the public to visit on-site for pick-your-own fruit days, farm tours, wine trails, harvest festivals, craft beverage tastings, overnight getaway packages, farm-to-table events, etc.



During the COVID-19 pandemic period of uncertainty, farmers and small business owners nationwide have had to cut expenses, lay off employees, employ technology and shift sails to keep their doors open or get their goods to customers and farmer's markets. This is an ideal time as everyone waits for the travel restrictions to lift to upgrade one's skills and plan for recovery through agritourism sales.



Since there's always a risk of external factors affecting a business' bottom line, whether it be changing consumer tastes and trends, weather emergencies, or a global crisis, the on-demand webinar series is a primer for entrepreneurs who want to be armed with the know-how and savvy to survive and thrive in the changing landscape. The farmers, innkeepers, winemakers, craft beverage producers, and other ag-related destinations that survive the coming recession are those who will capitalize on their new knowledge to make up for lost revenue as a result of the pandemic.



"Local travel will come back eventually but the COVID-19 pandemic is a perfect example of why it is imperative that everyone, especially a farmer, diversifies their income stream for leaner times," says Caylin Sanders, Founder & CEO of EscapeMaker.com. "Knowing all too well that so many farmers and small business owners are experiencing catastrophic financial losses at this time, we have decided to deeply discount our full access pass so they can view the entire 12-part series," says Sanders. With over 7 hours of education, the webinar series is designed so that an attendee can watch at their own pace.



Sanders also comments "Escapemaker is a local travel promoter, local tour operator and tasting event production company – a triple whammy when it comes to banned activities right now, but we recognize that if we don't keep our farm, food and beverage and women-owned business partners in business, we don't have a business."



Through June 2020, their EscapeMaker.biz site is offering 200 all-access passes, which normally retail for $249 each, at $1 or whatever a person can afford, keeping in mind that all the women expert and farmer speakers on the platform share in the profits and/or promotion for their organizations.



Fourteen female industry experts with extraordinary resumes and decades of experience have come together to share insider tips, trends, and best practices for preparing a business to capitalize on a rapidly changing travel landscape and to meet the demands of leisure, group, event, and corporate travel markets.



Topics and expert speakers are as follows:



- Welcome & Introduction:

Caylin Sanders, Founder & CEO, EscapeMaker.com, Inc.



- Social Media for Food/Beverages/Farm on Instagram 101

Amelia Tarpey & Kathleen Ernsting, Social Media Managers, GrowNYC-Greenmarket



- Basics of Agritourism Liability & Your Risks:

Cari Rincker, Esq., Rincker Law, PLLC



- Rallying Your Resources for Group, Corporate & Motorcoach Business:

Jennifer Ackerson, CEO, ALON Marketing



- Farm, Winery & Craft Beverage Trail Overnight Packaging:

Debbie Meritsky, Innkeeper, The Black Sheep Inn



- Social Media & Storytelling for Destinations:

Danielle Gaebel, Owner, True Food Collective



- Using Public Transit to Fuel Your Marketing Strategy:

Donna Haynes, Asst. Director Promotional Partnerships, Metro-North Railroad



- Capturing the Eco-Traveler & Making Green On-Site Improvements:

Jennifer Woofter, CEO, Strategic Sustainability Consulting



- Craft Beverage Trail & Event Marketing:

Linda Pierro, President, Flint Media & Hudson Valley Wine Magazine



- Adding Lodging to Enhance the Agritourism Experience:

Erica Frenay, Farmer, Shelterbelt Farm



- Successful Tastings, Tours & Winery Events:

Chelsea Snider, Food Programming & Events Consultant, Tousey Winery



- Offering On-Site Classes & Public Workshops:

Cheryl Rogowski, Farmer, Rogowski Farm



- Hosting Farm-to-Table & Cider Events:

Elizabeth Ryan, Farmer, Breezy Hill & Stone Ridge Orchards & Hudson Valley Farmhouse Cider



Presented by EscapeMaker.com and Fulton Stall Market, series sponsors and partners include Kiva.org, Edible Manhattan, The New York Apple Association, Heritage Radio Network, Metro-North Railroad and Women in Hospitality United, all of which are organizations with a commitment to the advancement of the food, farm, beverage and agritourism industries and their stakeholders.



The full access-pass, normally $249, includes additional workshop downloads and links to more resources. The current "$1 or Name-Your-Price" pass is in effect through June 2020 and can be accessed 24/7 on-demand here: http://www.EscapeMaker.biz



About EscapeMaker

http://www.escapemaker.com OR http://www.escapemaker.biz EscapeMaker.com's mission is to provide New York City area residents with the education and tools necessary to explore the countless farms, wineries, craft beverage trails and local agritourism destinations located within a day's drive or train ride of New York City. Whether it is through overnight packages, local tasting showcases, or tours, EscapeMaker advocates lowering one's carbon footprint whenever possible and supporting the local economy through unique tasting experiences. Emmy-Award Winning for their agritourism webisodes, they currently have an Agritourism Pop-Up Shop within the Fulton Stall Market where they host tasting events, food festivals and distribute local farm and destination guides.



About Fulton Stall Market

http://www.fultonstallmarket.org Fulton Stall Market, located at 91 South St. NY, NY 10038, is a multi-faceted public market that connects regional farmers and producers with the growing Lower Manhattan community. Located in the historic district where the city's public markets began in the 1700s, it's the first step toward the development of a multiple-vendor indoor public market for the community featuring local farm and food products and educational programming that celebrates the region's food producers and the Seaport District's vibrant market history. The market is operated by the Fulton Market Assn., Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.