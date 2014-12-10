Fascinoma Beatles Cover Album Available on Kickstarter Just in Time for the Holidays

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2014 --With the end of the Beatles stateside anniversary year almost upon us, fans around the world who have been reminiscing about the Fabulous Four might be interested in an artist by the name of Alanna Lin Ramage a.k.a. FASCINOMA, who is hoping fans will twist and shout for her, too as she launches a Beatles cover album on Kickstarter (favorite crowd-funding platform of artists and new technology entrepreneurs).



The Asian-American (Taiwanese), LA-based (originally from OH), folk-pop, singer / songwriter will be releasing an ten-track album featuring classics such as "Something" and "And I Love Her" under the auspices of a project reportedly dictated by an alter-ego named Chairmeowww. The Kickstarter campaign is slated to raise 15K before the end of the year to cover mastering, videos and album promotion costs and offers diverse holiday themed previews (Christmas, Hannukah, and Kwanzaa) and YouTube song dedications as rewards for project supporters.



Fans of FOX'S animated TV show "American Dad" might know FASCINOMA as the artist behind "I'm Walking This Road Because You Stole My Car (Don't Go)" a song that first aired on the episode, "Choosey Wives Choose Smith" in 2008. According to FASCINOMA, the song was the lead track off an eponymous debut album whose release was beset with "personal difficulties."



Perhaps one of the very few Americans to reach adulthood without having heard a full Beatles track, Alanna admits, "I did watch and love Ferris Bueller Day's Off and those "Best of the 60's" commercials with rolling song titles. . . But my parents were Taiwanese immigrants so I didn't really hear the Beatles until I got to college." She said the original idea for the album came from her alter-ego and that the selection of songs for the album was decided by band mates during the recording sessions, "I didn't know what I was doing. They were the Beatles aficionados. I only heard some of the originals after we had recorded the song." The musical line-up for the album includes Joey Maramba (bass), and Mike Corwin (guitars/keyboards), Rob Poynter (drums), Matt Eckel (aux instruments) and other musical guests. Co-Produced with Raffaello Mazza.



Raymond Richards of Rockets Red Glare, who oversaw early recording sessions for the album offered this assessment of the project: "I wouldn't say it's a commercial album: it's a personal album. She's taken classic songs that everyone knows and interpreted them with a beautiful naivete."



About The Beatles Kickstarter Campaign

The Beatles Kickstarter campaign will run from Dec 3rd to January 1st, 2015. The official release of the album, tentatively titled, "Don't Let Me Down" is scheduled for February 14, 2015.



