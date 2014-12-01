Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2014 --Once again technology simplifies the lives of its users with a nod to added convenience for the holidays. Keeping trends on tap, the latest gold rush for the well-dressed crowd are forward-thinking fashion apps. Forward-thinking in that they offer up to the minute information provided daily with suggestions on what to wear and how. And gold rush because they also provide a way to purchase the suggested items directly from a smartphone. Keeping the 411 on fashion trends all the more approachable, the apps personify functionality and simplified style.



Virginia Calderon, Director of Fashion Scout Daily said of on trend fashion apps, “Technology gives us a way to inform consumers about fashion while catering to their need for convenience. Leveraging personal style with up to the minute fashion trends apps like Pose, Fashion Kaleidoscope and our own Fashion Scout Daily offer options. The images we provide translate to consumer purchasing power all at the tap of a screen.”



All three of the fashion apps Calderon sites give their users suggestions on the latest clothing items from blouses to skirts, pants, shoes and bags etc. Fashion Kaleidoscope focuses on street trends and an out of the box approach to personifying style. With a more Yo Pro approach, the Fashion Scout Daily app adds to their offerings with a newly launched “How to Style it” page. At the suggestion of the app’s fans it now offers a screen that shows how to put a suggested clothing item together with other items to make a perfect ensemble. Consumers are then directed to various websites where they can buy each suggested piece within their price range.



Calderon adds, “Fashion apps are both stylist and salesforce providing head to toe clothing options. We leave nothing out so our app users can stay ahead of their fashion game while, at the same time, busying themselves with the best new year possible.”



