Fashion Blogger Launches Unique Luxury Travel Accessory

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2017 --Fashionista and award-winning blogger, Natasha Bernard of the increasingly popular fashion and lifestyle blog fashionablyfab.com announces the release of her first luxury product, the Luxury Leather Travelista Travel Set. The Travel Set features a passport cover and luggage tag constructed of 100% genuine fine leather with a uniquely one-of-a-kind design. Created for jet-setting fashionistas and travel enthusiasts, this product is all about luxury and style.



With a contemporary and sleek design, the passport holder offers a passport pocket and slots for IDs and credit cards. The luggage tag features a traveler ID card insert for the traveler's contact information. Each travel set is elegantly packaged inside a deluxe white gift box with ribbon.



"When I designed and created this product - I had a stylish, well-traveled and sophisticated woman in mind. It's the perfect must-have for the nomad. For the expat. For the travelista", says Natasha Bernard, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Fashion Fab Boutique. Currently, the Travelista Travel Set is available for both retail and wholesale order.



More information can be found at http://www.fashionfabboutique.com.



About Fashion Fab Boutique Fashion

Fab Boutique is a lifestyle brand dedicated to providing our customers with the absolute best products made from the best fabrics and materials, constructed with the best craftsmanship. We offer chic and contemporary styles ranging from apparel to home goods.