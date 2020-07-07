Fashion Designer Niiamar Felder Launches Signature Greeting Cards Collection

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2020 --New York-based Fashion Designer and Award-winning Costume Designer, Niiamar Felder, has announced the launch of his Signature Greeting Cards collection.



Niiamar Signature Greetings feature a collection of original 5"x7" watercolor fashion illustration prints. Each card features a spectacular illustration of a fashion model dressed in a lavish haute couture dress and an inspiring affirmation in a decorative font. The interior of the card is left blank for the sender to express their own sentiment. Printed on 10pt matte card stock, the Niiamar signature greeting cards are as durable as they are beautiful.



Felder's flair for glamour is reflected in the stunning dress designs represented on the card collection. When asked about his motivation to launch a greeting card collection, he explained: "I wanted to inspire people, beyond the garment. Sharing a part of my flair for fashion and costume illustration with my zeal for words. It was a perfect juxtaposition of my vision for the cards."



Niiamar Signature Greetings come at a time when just about everyone could use an aesthetically appealing greeting card with an uplifting message. The cards are accompanied by envelopes and are available in a set of 6 and includes two of each design.



The Niiamar Signature Greeting cards are ideal for those with a flair for high fashion as well as those who want to send greetings with style that inspires. They are affordably priced at $18 plus $3 for shipping and handling. For further information or to shop the signature greeting cards, visit: https://www.niiamar.com/shop.



Contact:

Lisa Chance

info@niiamar.com

626-434-0610