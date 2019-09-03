Fashion Designer Tommie Hernández Will Offer a Free Online Workshop on How to Make Swimwear

San Juan, Puerto Rico -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2019 --Fashion designer Tommie Hernández will share her multi-decade expertise in the art of crafting swimsuits through a free online workshop.



The online workshop "5 Secrets to Sew Swimsuits that Don't Look Homemade" will be offered in three different dates: Wednesday, September 11, Saturday, September 14 and Tuesday, September 17. Registration is open, visit www.sirenapatterns.com for details.



"Those who register in any of the webinars will learn five techniques that will help them achieve professional finishes when making swimwear without the need to invest in expensive equipment," said the designer. "You need only basic sewing skills in order to take the workshop. It is for people who have always dreamed of making your own swimsuits but lack the experience with spandex fabrics. The webinar is also for those interested in starting their own swimsuit line, but don't know where to begin. The online workshop lasts about 1 hour and you don't need to bring sewing materials." she emphasized.



Tommie began sewing when she was only eight. She fell in love with the art of transforming a piece of fabric into something one could wear, and at the same time, express your personality. The designer has more than 20 years of experience in the design and manufacture of swimsuits and has taught over 400 students how to achieve their dream of making professional-grade swimsuits. Hernández studied fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Technology (F.I.T.) in Manhattan and also has an MBA.



She also teaches pattern making, fashion design, fashion marketing, textiles and draping at the School of Fine Arts, in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico and in private lessons. She has presented her swimwear and clothing fashion collections at the Chicago Latino Fashion Week, Panama Fashion Week, The Big Casting Show in Orlando, Florida; Fashion Show for the Soldiers in Tennessee; Punta Cana Fashion Week in the Dominican Republic and San Juan Moda in Puerto Rico.



To register for the live online workshop, visit https://www.sirenapatterns.com/.



About Tommie Hernández

Tommie Hernández is the founder of Sirena Patterns, an indie sewing pattern company that has successfully entered markets in over 30 countries including the United Kingdom, Australia, The Netherlands, Canada, and Israel. Tommie's swimwear line is available exclusively at the Ritz Carlton Reserve, Dorado, Puerto Rico, and her online store. Her t-shirts and clothing line can be purchased in boutiques nationwide and of course at http://www.tommiehernandez.com.





Contact:

Tommie Hernández

787-539-7717

info@sirenapatterns.com