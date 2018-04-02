Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2018 --E-commerce is on the rise in 2018, and fashion brands who want to reach a targeted audience realize they need to make drastic changes in their marketing strategy. Using fashion influencer marketing can reach more customers than traditional advertising. It is very rare to find an Instagram influencer who is not promoting a brand or product. A variety of fashion firms rely on fashion influencer marketing to reach the consumers they struggle to target. If you are not relying on influencers, you should think about getting started.



There are firms that object to fashion influencer marketing because they are scared of high costs in using this strategy. However, fashion brands can profit from a variety of influencers. Not everyone can afford a celebrity endorsement, which may not be the best fit for your brand. Many fashion influencer marketing strategies target micro-influencers. These more affordable influencers build communities with more engagement and loyalty than influencers with millions of followers. They can easily respond to comments by customers, instead of only posting photos. In addition, influencers with a large following base may scare off your consumers or not fit the image your brand is trying to portray.



Fashion influencer marketing makes fashion more relatable. Many consumers cannot connect to fashion on an emotional level because they know that designer items are out of their financial reach. Fashion influencer marketing changes this mindset. Consumers who follow an influencer want to look like that person and will buy whatever they wear. They are more likely to buy something they see on a real person than a model.



About Branding Los Angeles

Branding Los Angeles is a marketing agency dedicated in spreading your message and brand across numerous online platforms using social media and other digital tools. They are known for their use of fashion influencer marketing for many clients. Connecting these companies to the right influencers has dramatically improved their sales. To read their stories and see if fashion influencer marketing is what you need contact Branding Los Angeles at 11040 California State Route 2 #310, LA, California 90025 (310-479-6444).