Fashionable U.S. Bilby Baby Bandana Bibs Launched on Amazon That Make Babies Look Trendy

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2016 --Amazon, the largest online shopping platform is pleased to announce they have added a new range of baby bandana bibs in their baby products section. U.S Bilby, a well-respected company on Amazon, is providing a set of four baby bibs for girls and boys, which are high quality and made out of 100% organic cotton making them super soft. The U.S Bilby Baby Bandana Bibs provide the baby with total protection and help to keep teething babies dry and safe from reflux and skin irritations around the face and neck. . They fit ages ranging from 3-24 months.



The stylish line of unisex baby bibs for boys and girls are perfect for parents of babies going through the dreaded teething phase. Not only are they colorful with a cute design on the front, but they are also made of super absorbent cotton that helps to absorb any drool and makes them comfortable to wear with the super soft material. One of the major benefits of the U.S Baby Bandada Bibs besides keeping baby dry is that they are eco-friendly and will hold up for those washes. The boys or girls sets are available in a pack of four and are currently available on Amazon for $21.95 with free shipping on orders over $49.



When a baby is teething, it can be one of the most stressful times during the process of a baby growing up. A lot of the bibs on the market are too thin and not comfortable to wear, and are not stylish with clever fashionable designs. The baby bibs supplied by U.S Bilby are trendy and make any baby look cool while at the same time providing the perfect product to deal with their teething stage.



- CUTE ABSORBENT ORGANIC COTTON DROOL BIB -. U.S. Baby Bandana Bibs are Supersoft, of High Quality and made of 100% organic cotton on the front and 100% polyester fleece on the back. The front of the bib shows a stylish design. The Bandana drool bibs helps give your baby total protection and keeps baby dry and free from dribble and drool

- ADJUSTABLE SNAPS - NO MORE VELCRO - 2 nickel-free snaps are adjustable in size to fit ages ranging from 3-24 months. The Snap buttons are easy and quick to attach and remove by Mom but Baby won't be able to pull them off

- CHIC FASHIONABLE COMFORTABLE AND ULTRA SOFT are so trendy look smart prevent skin irritations

- ECO FRIENDLY AND WASHABLE - Our 4-pack of Boys and Girls Baby Bandana Drool Bib Sets are eco-friendly and will hold up for those washes. They have been tested for quality and shrinkage.

- 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED



The eco-friendly baby bibs are currently available with special offers where the consumer can save up to 25%. For more details on the fashionable baby bibs, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01CR3K3RM



About U.S. Baby Bandana Bibs

The U.S. Baby Bandana Bibs come in a set of four. They are available for boys and girls and provide the parent with a perfect bib to deal with the teething stages.