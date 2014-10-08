FAST 50: New Horizon Security Named One of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2014 --The Washington Business Journal has named New Horizon Security one of the 50 fastest growing companies in the Greater Washington region. Companies on the annual Fast 50 list have exhibited significant consecutive year-over-year growth over a three-year period, with revenues of at least $2 million in 2011 and $10 million in 2013. Rankings will be announced on October 30.



New Horizon Security is the largest independent, family-owned and operated security firm in the Mid-Atlantic with over 650 officers and provides more armed security officers to Virginia agencies than any other company. The company was just named to Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000; a prestigious list of the nation’s fastest growing firms, for the fourth consecutive year.



http://www.inc.com/profile/new-horizon-security-services



About New Horizon Security

New Horizon Security specializes in providing high-quality armed and unarmed security officers throughout the Mid-Atlantic region in support of local and state government agencies, private businesses, commercial and retail properties, construction sites, residential communities, education facilities, and public service buildings. New Horizon Security also operates a certified training academy to train unarmed and armed security officers for the field. This training academy is open to the public as well. New Horizon Security is headquartered in Manassas, VA with satellite branches in Richmond, Harrisonburg, Newport News, Roanoke, and Danville, VA. The company also has an office in Raleigh, NC.



