Fast Capital 360 Donates Thousands to Local School Districts

Southampton, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2017 --Having invested in the people and welfare of their local community, Fast Capital 360 is consistently taking strides to affect positive change in the Southeastern Pennsylvania area. The company has shown a pattern of consistent giving and volunteering over the course of the past two years and, this month has announced a donation of more than $11,000 to three local school districts.



Known nationally as a provider of easy online business loans, Fast Capital 360 is known locally as a business that gives back. The company has previously volunteered to aid retired veterans, collected and delivered more than 7,000 lbs of food to Philabundance and donated thousands of dollars to the American Heart Association and other non-profits.



At the start of the school year, Fast Capital 360 donated $11,375 to three local school districts. The Philadelphia School District, Centennial School District and Lower Moreland School District all received a portion of the donation. Each district will use their gift to purchase needed classroom supplies and to fund activities for the students.



Fast Capital 360 collected weekly donations from employees throughout the course of the year, matching the total amount donated by employees. By contributing a few dollars each week, employees were able to raise $5,687 which was then matched by the company for the total donation.



Fast Capital 360 continues to make donations to meaningful causes in the Philadelphia metropolitan area. The company anticipates providing thousands more customers with quick business loans and giving back to the community with more donations and volunteering events before the close of the year.



About Fast Capital 360

Since 2009, Fast Capital 360 has helped over 14,000 businesses nationwide fuel their business growth with one-hour approvals and same day funding. Hassle free, transparent business loans have never been easier.