Fast Capital 360 Focuses on Seasonal Business Funding as Summer Begins

Southampton, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2018 --Fast Capital 360, a leader in small business funding, has announced the rollout of the company's seasonal businesses funding programs. This news comes following the official start to summer, right as many seasonal businesses across the country are seeking fast access to the funding required to meet expenses or expand as they rush to meet the increased demands they're expecting to see over the next few months.



Added to the Inc. 500 list in 2017, Fast Capital 360 yearned to make seasonal businesses looking to take advantage of the strong economy - from food trucks to restaurants in vacation destinations, smoothie bars, and party rental companies - more accessible.



Fast Capital 360 CEO, Barb Weidner, said of the programs, "Seasonal business funding helps organizations buy new equipment, open new locations, or simply allow them to hire much-needed staff."



Having provided more than $400 million in capital to businesses across the U.S. since 2009, the company is on pace to establish a new milestone for funding provided this fiscal year.



Chief Strategy Officer, Roie Raitses, added, "These seasonal businesses contribute millions of dollars in revenue to the economy and provide countless jobs to the community."



Fast Capital 360 shared that In order to qualify for seasonal business funding, a business must have been in operation for at least six months, must have annual revenue of at least $120,000, and the owner must have a personal credit score of 520 or better. The company, which provides working capital in as little as one business day, added that they are always searching for ways to improve the value and convenience of the funding options available to small businesses.



To learn more about Fast Capital 360, their fast business cash advances or the ways the company enriches their local community, interested parties are encouraged to visit the website at https://www.fastcapital360.com.



About Fast Capital 360

Since 2009, Fast Capital 360 has helped over 14,000 businesses nationwide fuel their business growth with one-hour approvals and same day funding. Hassle free, transparent business loans have never been easier.