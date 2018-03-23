Fast Capital 360 Sponsors Brad Fox Day

Southampton, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2018 --Fast Capital 360, a leader in the alternative lending space, has announced they have sponsored the 2018 Brad Fox Day taking place on Saturday, April 7th.



Brad Fox Day is an event assembled by the Officer Brad Fox Foundation, an organization honoring fallen police officer and former Marine Brad Fox.



Fast Capital 360, a facilitator of funding alternatives to online business loans and bad credit business loans, has made investing in the community a company priority. The company has contributed to many organizations focused on the betterment of veterans and their families since its inception.



Fast Capital 360 CEO Barb Weidner said of the sponsorship, "Officer Fox's impact on our local community is profound. We are honored to play such a small part to help share Brad's story and support a cause benefiting our local police officers and U.S. veterans."



Darren Meehan, director of the Officer Brad Fox Foundation, added, "Seeing the kind of support we've received from the community since 2012 has been astounding. We're thrilled to have Fast Capital 360 as part of the event."



The 5K run and 1K walk will take place on the Officer Bradley M. Fox Memorial Highway in Warminster, PA. The event will also feature salutes to service men and women as well as fun activities designed for the whole family.



For more details on how to get involved or to sponsor the Officer Brad Fox 5K, either locally or nationally, contact Darren Meehan at officerbradfox5k@gmail.com or visit their official website officerbradfox5K.com.



To learn more about Fast Capital 360, their fast business cash advances or the ways the company enriches their local community, interested parties are encouraged to visit the website at https://www.fastcapital360.com/.



About The Officer Brad Fox Foundation

The Officer Brad Fox Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization whose purpose is to coordinate and operate fundraising activities in an effort to generate money to distribute to various charitable causes in Brad's honor. Since 2013, approximately $200,000 has been donated in Brad's name through the work of the Officer Brad Fox Foundation.



About Fast Capital 360

Since 2009, Fast Capital 360 has helped over 14,000 businesses nationwide fuel their business growth with one-hour approvals and same day funding. Hassle free, transparent business loans have never been easier.