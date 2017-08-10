F.A.S.T. Charging USB Mini Adapter Lets Users Keep Their Mobile Devices Charged at All Times

Monterey Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2017 --These days, people are more attached to their mobile devices than ever before. As these devices continue to incorporate increased functionality, they need more power to accommodate these capabilities. The result is that users need to charge their phones and tablets frequently, often multiple times a day.



The F.A.S.T. USB charging adapter aims to take some of the pressure off so that users can always have their devices powered up when they need them most. F.A.S.T. stands for, "Faster, Amplified, Speedy and Time-Saving," and that acronym says it all. When compared with other charging cables currently on the market, the F.A.S.T. charger will fill users' batteries faster so that they can spend their time on the more important things in their lives without worrying about their batteries dying.



An additional problem with current charging cables is that they typically don't allow for data transfers while charging. With the F.A.S.T. adapter, any USB charging cable can become a fast-charging cable, offering up to three times its regular charging speeds. Users will also be able to transfer photos, music and other data between their device and laptop while the device is charging.



The F.A.S.T. adapter is less than two inches long and less than half an inch wide, so it is perfect for travelers who don't want to take up too much space in their luggage. Thanks to its compact size, users can have their adapter with them at all times so that they'll never have to worry about their battery dying ever again. The adapter is compatible with both Android and Apple charging cables, as well as many other devices that charge using the USB format.



The device works by maximizing the output from standard USB outlets up to 1.6 Amps, which is comparable to a standard wall outlet. Amptec, the creator of the F.A.S.T. adapter, also produces a heavy-duty PVC charging cable designed to stand up under heavy use.



Amptec has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to start fulfilling initial product orders. The campaign has a funding goal of $2,500. To thank backers for their contributions to the campaign, Amptec is offering F.A.S.T. adapters for donations of $10 or more, a 33 percent discount off the expected retail price of $15. The brand aims to begin shipping rewards in September 2017.