Fast Fashion Clothing Line, HVETTCHI, Launches Loyalty Program with Cash Back Deals

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2019 --HVETTCHI, a Dubai-based fast fashion company and brand that creates affordable fashion pieces for both men and women, Available through their e-commerce platform, this week announced they are launching a loyalty program for all of their avid shoppers.



As part of the loyalty program, called the HVETTCHI SMILE program, participants can secure coupons, discounts, and up to 10% cash back on all deals.



"After launching in 2018, we've wanted to reward the shoppers that continue to buy and shop with our affordable clothing brand," said Haitham Al Ameri, Founder, and CEO of HVETTCHI. "We are so excited to be finally launching our HVETTCHI SMILE loyalty program, now accessible to everyone."



To earn points in the program, shoppers can place orders, sign up, write a review, follow the brand on social media, and register birthdays for rewards. Each time one of these things is done, smile points are accumulated and can be used for promotions, starting with 500 smile points for $5 off, 1,000 smile points for $10 off, 1,500 smile points for 15% off coupons, 2,000 smile points for free shipping discounts, and 3,500 smile points for 35% off coupons.



HVETTCHI announced there will be many other discounts and cash back options available as the program grows and develops.



"We are also offering a $2 referral exchange, whereby referrers will receive $2 off of a purchase they recommend to a friend," said Haitham Al Ameri. "Lastly, participants can win $500 every two weeks by entering our Instagram contest."



To learn more about HVETTCHI rewards and promotions, visit https://hvettchi.com/pages/hvettchi-rewards-promotions.



About HVETTCHI

Founded 2018 with a passion for changing the affordable clothes conversation, HVETTCHI is a fast fashion retail company owned by uber investments company with headquarters in Dubai, United Arab of Emirates. They believe that fashionable, stylish, and trendy clothing should also be affordable for consumers worldwide.



Contact:

Faisal Ahmed: Relationship Manager

Haitham Al Ameri: CEO

info@hvettchi.com

+971553710266