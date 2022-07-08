Fast Florida Commercial Real Estate Loans from Monroe Funding Corp

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2022 --A standard commercial real estate loan takes a long time to obtain. You may face extensive paperwork and weeks of delays in getting qualified, and the property may become unavailable in the meanwhile. Hard money loans are available from Monroe Funding Corp to real estate investors that require private capital.



The "hard" portion of "hard money" refers to the physical object that will be used to back the loan's worth. When a borrower fails on a secured loan, the lender might seize the asset in order to recuperate its losses. Hard money loans, unlike traditional mortgages or other types of secured loans, have a rapid and usually less demanding approval process, making them suitable if you need to make a purchase promptly.



Monroe Funding Corp Florida commercial real estate loan options are designed to help you establish a long-term portfolio, add property ownership to your existing business, or refinance to access your equity for future purchases. Their no-documentation commercial real estate loans are ideal for borrowers that do not match conventional bank models.



About Monroe Funding Corp

Monroe Funding Corp is a direct equity lender serving clients throughout Central and South Florida. They specialize in first mortgages on non-owner occupied residential and commercial property investments, as well as other types of real estate loans. Their quick and flexible financing products expedite the closing process for clients. For more information on hard money lending, please call 954-419-3539 or fill out the application.