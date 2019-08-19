Fast Growing Social Media App Takes the Pressure out of First Dates, Pays for Couples to Dine Out

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2019 --Let's face it. First dates can be nerve-racking—especially when the bill finally arrives at the end of a meal. Who pays? The reality is there's no clear-cut etiquette on who picks up the dreaded first date tab.



But HowUdish, the social media app for food lovers, wants to ease the instant panic that may arise following that long uncomfortable pause that often comes when deciding who should pay the bill on first time, face-to-face encounters.



"We're trying to go beyond the superficial aspect and use food as the common link under which conversation and connection occur over," stated Michael Gayed, founder of HowUdish. "Nothing brings people together like food, and we wanted to use food as the bridge that connects people for friendships or romantic relationships."



The app is free to use, but for users interested in scoring a free first-date meal, they must first become a premium member for the low fee of $10 a month. A premium subscription allows users to easily chat with any member in the app, and when a match is found, users can schedule a meetup in the chat function and get reimbursed up to $50 for the value of the receipt for just simply going out.



"After uploading a copy of the receipt, users will receive the cashback via PayPal within a matter of days," explained Gayed.



Not interested in dating? That's okay, too. The $50 cashback offer is available to users who are not looking for a romantic connection through the app. Users who are simply looking for friendship with other users and want to meet in person can take advantage of the promotion as well.



"Not everyone wants to just use HowUdish to date. Because of the focus on food and lifestyle selection, there are plenty of people who want to meet new people who share similar tastes and activities," stated Gayed. "Users can choose to just find friendships, and still be eligible for the cashback functionality. We're fostering connections for everyone."



The HowUdish app is simple to use. After users create a profile and include their favorite foods and lifestyle followed, they can swipe through potential friends, dates, or both. They can learn more about their eating habits and even find their perfect match. Users can swipe right on dishes they like and left on ones they don't. HowUdish uses this data to match users with more compatible dates and friends.



"Two kinds of people will enjoy this app. Those that are foodies or follow a particular nutritional lifestyle like vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free who want to find new connections in their neighborhood to share tips, recipes, and connect," stated Gayed. "The others are those who want to date and find people who connect with them based on their mutual love of shared tastes, restaurants, and lifestyle and want to do so in person."



To learn more about HowUdish, visit www.howudish.com.



About Felix Culpa Publishing, LLC

Based in Brooklyn, New York, the makers of HowUdish strive to create innovative products that help people lead healthier lives. HowUdish recommends restaurant dishes most likely to fit within a user's diet based on their location. Whether they're following a low cal, low carb, high protein, low fat, balanced, high fiber, vegan, vegetarian or gluten-free food regimen, the company's vision is to help people make connections – even romantic ones – all while helping them live healthier lives by closing the information gap between what they should be eating at restaurants, and what they are actually eating.