Fast Lane Instructors Are Top of the Class

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2013 --Fast Lane, the leading provider of consulting and education services are proud to announce that over the last quarter their Cisco Subject Matter Experts achieved an average of 96% on their delegate course evaluations scores.



The quality scores encompassed the Instructors personal knowledge and understanding of technology and course materials, encouraging interaction and collaborative learning, whilst enhancing the delegate’s experience.



Priding themselves in their Subject Matter Experts and working with only the best in the industry to ensure they set the highest standards when it comes to excellence, Fast Lane have embraced the latest Cisco technologies to deliver knowledge transfer and upskilling across the globe.



Fast Lane Instructors are supported with continuous investment to develop the latest state of the art lab environments, whilst providing a first class service from the UK&I team.



Delivering a unique training experience that goes above and beyond the standard course materials helped Fast Lane to rightly receive the recognition they deserve from Cisco with being named as their Global Learning Partner of the year 2013!



They look forward to training with you soon!



You can find out more on Cisco Training from Fast Lane, pay them a visit.