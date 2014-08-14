Fast & Powerful Software to Convert Adobe PDF Pages to Flash Flipbook Is Available Now

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2014 --A smart and effective solution is now available on A-PDF.com to create flash flipbooks from Adobe PDF files. This easy to use desktop utility software has been developed to provide users with a great convenience as well as the capability to create uniquely designed flash flipbooks. The PDF to flash software by A-PDF is available at an affordable price with a free license, and one can also download a free trial version to get a look and feel of the software.



In the modern times, the ways of presentation and visual appeals have become an essence of all important communications, and in such a scenario, this smart solution can be very useful for the modern business and individual users. Converting PDF to flash flipbook could now be a simple task and one doesn’t need to have any technical knowledge to carry out the conversion. Moreover, one can preserve the original layout and graphics while accomplishing a professional flash authoring using the PDF to SWF converter.



The spokesperson of the software developing company maintains that there are several exceptional features that are making it a desirable tool for creating attractive and interactive Flash Flipbooks. “One can import multimedia files such as audio files and can synchronize with the Flash animation. This helps in creating a vivid presentation that can help deliver the message in a more creative manner,” he states.



This flash flipbook software allows using customized navigation control with the use of logos and other branding elements. Besides personalizing control buttons, one can also add other artworks such as text, shapes, images etc to achieve a customized and unique look. The software allows creating and publishing rich media content that can simply draw the attention of the audience.



According to the spokesperson, the software has well thought-out features that make it a desirable tool for the advertising, promoting and branding requirements of the modern businesses. The software saves time, money and efforts when it comes to converting PDF pages into SWF content for a convincing visual presentation. To know more about the software and to download its free trial, one may follow the link http://www.a-pdf.com/to-flash/index.htm, or check the course about creating a PDF to flash book with unique background image.



