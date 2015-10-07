Fast Response Service Available for Water Damaged Homes in Norristown PA

Norristown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2015 --If your home or business has ever suffered from water damage, then you may have learned that quick action is the key to mitigating the extent of the damage. While some property owners may believe that insurance will cover the damage, the simple truth is that many insurance claims are not fulfilled when it comes to water damage. In addition, the property loss may not be included in a claim that covers only the structural damage done to the building itself.



Luckily, home and business owners in Norristown, PA now have the option to contact a 24 hour water damage restoration firm that works effectively and efficiently to reduce the extent of any water damage with rapid action techniques. Time is of the essence whether you are dealing with a flood or leak that has gotten out of control. By contacting this 24-hour response team, you can rest assured that you have done everything possibly to mitigate the damage to your property.



The cleanup techniques employed by the company are state of art and will aid in mold removal and the other, often hidden damages, that are caused by water. Even if your insurance company covers all or part of your claim, their processing can take days or even weeks. This wasted time allows the silent destruction of mold to gain a foothold in your home or business. The damaging health effects caused by many types of molds can go undetected for years until it is too late and the health of the occupant has begun to suffer. Once again proving, that quick action is key when it comes to saving a property from the certain destruction caused by floods and leaks.



About Elite Water Damage and Restoration inc.

Elite Water Damage and Restoration inc. is 24 hour emergency service that service the Norristown area of Bucks County. They can help with mold removal and are also able to help with damages caused by smoke from fires.