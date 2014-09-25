Fast Stop Securities Launch New Site and Introduce the Fast Stop Promise

Bolton, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2014 --Fast Stop Securities Ltd are a family run business that offers their clients total peace of mind from an accredited team of highly trained security professionals. The company's services are completely scaled to meet the clients needs and budget. Fast Stop can help with a wide range of services from security guarding, mobile patrols, key holding, event security and stewarding.



On their newly designed homepage, faststopsecuritiesltd.co.uk the company say they provide 24/7 security guard services 365 days of the year. Fast Stop are pleased to provide services for any type of business, they look after construction sites, commercial or residential properties.



About Fast Stops Contractors

Fast Stops contractors are experienced in the prevention of criminal activity and deterring opportunistic crime, the company is SIA (Security Industry Approved) Licensed and employs ACS approved contractors. More licensing information can be found on the Home Office website. The Home Office say, “The objective of the SIA's Approved Contractor scheme is to raise performance standards and to assist the private security industry in developing new opportunities. The scheme is voluntary and was developed in consultation with representatives from across the industry; it only covers those parts of the industry that are regulated by the SIA and the Private Security Industry Act 2001 (as amended). There is a single scheme, with sector-specific approval based on a relevant set of qualifying criteria.”



The company's promise to clients can be found here, Fast Stop say, “Fast Stop Securities don’t just promise you services we promise you attention, plans, communication, deliverance and world class service.”



Fast Stop have received a number of testimonials from happy clients and have had them published on the new site, a couple of the testimonials received by Fast Stop can be found below:



“The service that Fast Stop Securities Ltd provides has been excellent. Their management team are extremely professional and efficient.” Darren Coghlan - 30OO Property Management.



“I am writing to thank you for the security services provided by Fast Stop Securities Limited over the last twelve months. It has been a pleasure working with you and I thank you for ensuring the operation ran successfully. Vanguard Security have worked with Fast Stop Securities on several contracts and I would recommend the company for either short or long term contracts. Their staff are always punctual, polite and hard-working.” Ian Moorby - Van Guard Security Services Ltd.



Visit this page to see more of the testimonials that Fast Stop Securities have received.