Fast-Track Conflict Minerals Reporting Program: Green Status Pro Releases Due Diligence Software-Service Solution for 3TG Supply Chains

Woburn, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2013 --Green Status Pro, the leader in Conflict Minerals Due Diligence Reporting, announces the immediate availability of its cost-effective SMB (Small-to-Medium Size Business) Edition. The SMB Edition meets the requirements of manufacturers that supply components containing 3TG (Tantalum, Tungsten, Tin and Gold). The sourcing of 3TG, otherwise known as Conflict Minerals, must be documented by SEC-registered corporations as per Dodd-Frank Section 1502.



The real world impact of the SEC Conflict Minerals Rule is that entire supply chains whose final product contains conflict minerals must implement a Conflict Minerals Reporting program that is in conformance with the OECD Guidance. According to industry experts, this regulatory challenge must be met by 280,000 manufacturers around the world.



The problem facing SMBs is a lack of knowledge of what an adequate Conflict Minerals program entails; the expense to operate a Conflict Minerals program and time burden on management. Suppliers that do not properly implement a Conflict Minerals program face the risk of losing customers as per the SEC Conflict Minerals Rule requiring conformance to the OECD Guidance.



Green Status Pro’s Conflict Minerals SMB Edition efficiently mitigates the Conflict Minerals risk. Green Status Pro (GSP) leverages the benefits of cloud computing to provide SMBs a secure knowledge-based, process-oriented solution to cost-effectively meet their customers’ Conflict Minerals Reporting demands.



“Enterprises subject to the SEC Conflict Minerals Rule must contractually require their suppliers to put in place a Conflict Minerals due diligence and reporting program. Only GSP provides the breadth of functionality that SMBs must have at an affordable price,” stated Rob Kasameyer, Green Status Pro’s president.



Green Status Pro’s knowledge-based solution provides comprehensive instructions to meet the requirements of the OECD Guidelines as required by the SEC Conflict Minerals Rule. GSP provides SMBs auditable reporting capabilities mandated by their customers. SMBs around the world are using Green Status Pro’s software service to quickly implement a Conflict Minerals program to meet their customers’ year-end reporting requirements.



About Green Status Pro

Green Status Pro’s mission is to simplify the regulatory lives of operating managers by automating the documentation of due diligence. GSP delivers comprehensive Conflict Minerals, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 due diligence solutions. Green Status Pro (GSP) is the only cloud-based software service in the world that provides the knowledge base to guide managers through the implementation of their firm’s OECD Conflict Minerals Due Diligence program. GSP is an IBM Business Partner, hosting its application on IBM’s SoftLayer secure global cloud infrastructure. For more information, please visit Green Status Pro