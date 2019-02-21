FastFingerprints Offering Fingerprint Cards to Simplify Multi-State Licensing

Westerville, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2019 --As Telemedicine companies, contractors and many more industries grow, their employees will need to be licensed in multiple states. Fingerprint background checks can be difficult for those that aren't yet in the state they're being licensed in. Fingerprint cards simplify this process by allowing individuals to obtain multiple fingerprint cards at once, which can be mailed to as many states as they'd like.



FastFingerprints is an industry leader in Livescan fingerprinting technology, allowing electronic fingerprints to be printed onto cards without the messy ink. FastFingerprints patented biometric software evaluates fingerprint quality before printing, which greatly lowers the chance of a background check being rejected for poor fingerprint quality. Simply select a location from FastFingerprints' network of fingerprint locations that offers fingerprint card printing, and walk-in appointments are available during any of the posted available hours. Locations include AZ, FL, OH, and Washington D.C, with more on the horizon.



FastFingerprints parent company, National Background Check, Inc. (NBCI), is an approved FBI Channeling Agency. Results are available via mail, express mail and/or a web portal. This expedited background check process typically takes 2-3 business days, however, same-day service is available. These FBI background checks are apostille-ready and can be used for work visas and student visas, court-related matters, foreign residency and travel, national and international adoptions, personal reasons, and for those wanting to review or challenge information on their own personal record.



Interested in learning more? Call our corporate office 877-932-2435 at or visit us online at www.fastfingerprints.com.