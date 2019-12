FastFingerprints Opening New Livescan Fingerprinting Location in Warren, Ohio

Warren, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2019 --FastFingerprints is excited to announce the opening of its 25th location in Ohio. FastFingerprints Warren (inside Toxicology Enterprises) is scheduled to open on Monday, October 28th, 2019. FastFingerprints Warren is located at 2900 Elm Road, Warren, OH 44483. The hours for this location are Monday-Friday 9:00am–5:00pm with walk-ins and appointments accepted. Services include livescan fingerprinting for Florida Level 2 background checks (AHCA photo capable), indefinite fingerprint storage, fingerprint card printing and electronic fingerprint capture for expedited FBI background checks (FBI Channeling). To receive future news and updates, like FastFingerprints Warren on Facebook!



About FastFingerprints

FastFingerprints, a division of National Background Check, Inc., has been a leader in the fingerprinting services industry, technology, and equipment required to process state and FBI background checks via electronic fingerprinting since 1999. Currently located in 20 states, FastFingerprints offers a plethora of products and services including, but not limited to, livescan fingerprinting, ink & roll fingerprinting, fingerprint card printing, oral drug screening, database background checks and self-fingerprinting kits. FastFingerprints services many customers in the industries of insurance, real estate (home inspectors, appraisers, realtors) security, home health, nursing, education, childcare, massage therapy, telemedicine/telehealth, transportation, volunteer, finance, notarization, foster care, and any area where a fingerprint background check is part of a licensing requirement within the state of Ohio & Florida. FastFingerprints welcomes walk-ins and is available for mobile fingerprinting appointments (*select states). For more information, please call 1.877.932.2435, or visit www.fastfingerprints.com.



About National Background Check, Inc.

FastFingerprints' parent company, National Background Check, Inc. (NBCI) is an approved FBI Channeling Agency. As such, NBCI is able to produce expedited electronic departmental orders (FBI Background checks), which are available electronically through a web portal or via regular and express mail. Turnaround time is 2-3 business days, however, same-day service is available. FBI background checks provided by NBCI are apostille-ready and can be used for court-related matters, work visas, student visas, foreign residency and travel, national and international adoptions, for personal reasons, and for those wanting to review or challenge information on their own personal record. For additional information about electronic departmental orders, please visit www.nationalbackgroundcheck.com.