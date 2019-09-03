FastFingerprints Opens First Livescan Fingerprinting Location in Richmond, Indiana

Richmond, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2019 --FastFingerprints is excited to announce its first location in Indiana. FastFingerprints Richmond (inside A One Testing Services) is located at 1821 W. Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374. The hours for this location are Monday-Friday 8:30am-4:30pm with walk-ins and appointments welcome. FastFingerprints Richmond offers the following services: Florida Level 2 Livescan background checks (AHCA photo capable), electronic fingerprint capture for expedited FBI background checks (FBI Channeling) and indefinite fingerprint storage. Like FastFingerprints Richmond on Facebook!



About FastFingerprints

FastFingerprints, a division of National Background Check, Inc., has been a leader in the fingerprinting services industry, technology, and equipment required to process state and FBI background checks via electronic fingerprinting since 1999. Currently located in 18 states, FastFingerprints offers a plethora of services including, but not limited to, livescan fingerprinting, ink & roll fingerprinting, fingerprint card printing, drug screening, database background checks, and out-of-state fingerprinting. FastFingerprints services many customers in the industries of insurance, real estate, security, home health, nursing, telehealth/telemedicine, education, childcare and more industries. FastFingerprints welcomes walk-ins and is available for mobile fingerprinting appointments. FastFingerprints' services vary per state. For more information, please call 1.877.932.2435, or visit www.fastfingerprints.com.



About National Background Check, Inc.

FastFingerprints' parent company, National Background Check, Inc. (NBCI), is an approved FBI Channeling Agency. As such, NBCI is able to produce expedited electronic departmental orders (FBI Background checks), which are available electronically through a web portal or via regular and express mail. Turnaround time is 2-3 business days, however, same-day service is available. FBI background checks provided by NBCI are apostille-ready and can be used for court-related matters, work visas, student visas, foreign residency and travel, national and international adoptions, for personal reasons, and for those wanting to review or challenge information on their own personal record. For additional information about electronic departmental orders, please visit www.nationalbackgroundcheck.com.