FastFingerprints Opens New Livescan Fingerprinting Location in Illinois

Westerville, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2019 --FastFingerprints is excited to announce its first location in Illinois. FastFingerprints Loves Park (inside Any Lab Test Now) is located at 6254 E Riverside Boulevard, Loves Park, IL 61111. The hours for this location are Monday-Friday 9:00am-5:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-12:00pm with walk-ins and appointments accepted. FastFingerprints Loves Park offers the following services: Florida Level 2 Livescan background checks (AHCA photo capable), electronic fingerprint capture for expedited FBI background checks (FBI Channeling), and indefinite fingerprint storage.



About FastFingerprints

FastFingerprints, a division of National Background Check, Inc., has been a leader in the fingerprinting services industry, technology, and equipment required to process state and FBI background checks via electronic fingerprinting since 1999. Currently located in 16 states, FastFingerprints offers a plethora of services including, but not limited to, Livescan fingerprinting, ink & roll fingerprinting, fingerprint card printing, drug screening, database background checks, and out of state fingerprinting. FastFingerprints services many customers in the industries of insurance, real estate, security, home health, nursing, and any area where a fingerprint background check is part of a licensing requirement within the state of Florida. FastFingerprints welcomes walk-ins and is available for mobile fingerprinting appointments (*select states). For more information, please call 1.877.932.2435, or visit www.fastfingerprints.com.



About National Background Check, Inc.

FastFingerprints' parent company, National Background Check, Inc. (NBCI), is an approved FBI Channeling Agency. As such, NBCI is able to produce expedited electronic departmental orders (FBI Background checks), which are available electronically through a web portal or via regular and express mail. Turnaround time is 2-3 business days, however, same-day service is available. FBI background checks provided by NBCI are apostille-ready and can be used for court-related matters, work visas, student visas, foreign residency and travel, national and international adoptions, for personal reasons, and for those wanting to review or challenge information on their own personal record. For additional information about electronic departmental orders, please visit www.nationalbackgroundcheck.com.