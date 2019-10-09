FastFingerprints Opens New Livescan Fingerprinting Location in North Wales, Pennsylvania

North Wales, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2019 --FastFingerprints is ecstatic to announce the opening of its first location in Pennsylvania. FastFingerprints North Wales (inside Schlicher-Kratz Institute) is located at 515 Stump Road, Suite 220, North Wales, PA 19454. The hours for this location are Monday-Friday 9:00am–4:00pm with walk-ins and appointments accepted. Services include livescan fingerprinting for Florida Level 2 background checks (AHCA photo capable), indefinite fingerprint storage, fingerprint card printing and electronic fingerprint capture for expedited FBI background checks (FBI Channeling). To receive future news and updates, like FastFingerprints North Wales, PA on Facebook!



About FastFingerprints

FastFingerprints, a division of National Background Check, Inc., has been a leader in the fingerprinting services industry, technology, and equipment required to process state and FBI background checks via electronic fingerprinting since 1999. Currently located in 19 states, FastFingerprints offers a plethora of products and services including, but not limited to, livescan fingerprinting, ink & roll fingerprinting, fingerprint card printing, oral drug screening, database background checks and self-fingerprinting kits. FastFingerprints services many customers in the industries of insurance, real estate, security, home health, nursing, education, child care, massage therapy, telemedicine/telehealth, transportation, volunteer, and any area where a fingerprint background check is part of a licensing requirement within the states of Ohio & Florida. FastFingerprints welcomes walk-ins and is available for mobile fingerprinting appointments (*select states). For more information, please call 1.877.932.2435, or visit www.fastfingerprints.com



About National Background Check, Inc.

FastFingerprints' parent company, National Background Check, Inc. (NBCI) is an approved FBI Channeling Agency. As such, NBCI is able to produce expedited electronic departmental orders (FBI Background checks), which are available electronically through a web portal or via regular and express mail. Turnaround time is 2-3 business days, however, same-day service is available. FBI background checks provided by NBCI are apostille-ready and can be used for court-related matters, work visas, student visas, foreign residency and travel, national and international adoptions, for personal reasons, and for those wanting to review or challenge information on their own personal record. For additional information about electronic departmental orders, please visit www.nationalbackgroundcheck.com.