FastFingerprints Opens New Webcheck Location in Columbus

Westerville, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2019 --FastFingerprints is excited to offer its third location in the Greater Columbus metro area. FastFingerrprints Whitehall is inside Caring Heart Home Health Agency at 4207 East Broad Street, 2nd Floor, Columbus, OH 43213. This location is open Monday through Friday 9:30AM-4:30PM. Walk-ins are welcome. FastFingerprints Whitehall offers the following services: Ohio BCI and FBI background checks, Florida Level 2 background checks (AHCA Photo Capable), fingerprint capture for expedited FBI background checks and indefinite fingerprint storage.



About FastFingerprints

FastFingerprints, a division of National Background Check, Inc., has been a leader in the fingerprinting services industry, technology, and equipment required to process state and FBI background checks via electronic fingerprinting since 1999. Currently located in 16 states, FastFingerprints offers a plethora of services including, but not limited to, livescan fingerprinting, ink & roll fingerprinting, fingerprint card printing, drug screening, database background checks, and out of state fingerprinting. FastFingerprints' services many customers in the industries of insurance, real estate, security guard, home health, nursing, and any area where a fingerprint background check is part of a licensing requirement. FastFingerprints welcomes walk-ins and are available for mobile fingerprinting appointments. To find a location near you, make an appointment, check services, or inquire about mobile services, please visit call 1.877.932.2435, or visit www.fastfingerprints.com.



About National Background Check, Inc.

FastFingerprints' parent company, National Background Check, Inc. (NBCI), is an approved FBI Channeling Agency. As such, NBCI is able to produce expedited electronic departmental orders (FBI Background checks), which are available electronically via a web portal or via regular and express mail. Turnaround time is 2-3 business days, however same-day service is available. FBI background checks provided by NBCI are apostille-ready and can be used for court-related matters, work visas, student visas, foreign residency and travel, national and international adoptions, for personal reasons, and for those wanting to review or challenge information on their own personal record. For additional information about electronic departmental orders, please visit www.nationalbackgroundcheck.com.