FastFingerprints Opens Six New Livescan Fingerprinting Locations in Arizona

Westerville, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2019 --FastFingerprints is excited to open six new locations in Arizona on Monday, August 26th: FastFingerprints Gilbert, Glendale, Peoria, Scottsdale, Surprise and Tucson. Each location is located inside the Arizona School of Real Estate & Business. The hours for these six new locations will be Monday-Friday 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M with walk-ins and appointments accepted. Each FastFingerprints location offers the following services: Florida Level 2 Livescan background checks (AHCA photo capable), electronic fingerprint capture for expedited FBI background checks (FBI Channeling), fingerprint card printing and indefinite fingerprint storage. Like FastFingerprints on Facebook!



FastFingerprints Gilbert

665 N. Gilbert Road

Suite 152

Gilbert, AZ 85234



FastFingerprints Peoria

8476 W. Thunderbird Road

Suite 202

Peoria, AZ 85381



FastFingerprints Surprise

14239 West Bell Road

Suite 116

Surprise, AZ 85374



FastFingerprints Glendale

18185 N. 83rd Avenue

Bldg. D, Suite 101

Glendale, AZ 85308



FastFingerprints Scottsdale

7350 North Dobson Road

Suite 120

Scottsdale, AZ 85256



FastFingerprints Tucson

4023 E. Grant Road

Tucson, AZ 85718



About FastFingerprints

FastFingerprints, a division of National Background Check, Inc., has been a leader in the fingerprinting services industry, technology, and equipment required to process state and FBI background checks via electronic fingerprinting since 1999. Currently located in 18 states, FastFingerprints offers a plethora of services including, but not limited to, livescan fingerprinting, ink & roll fingerprinting, fingerprint card printing, drug screening, database background checks, and out-of-state fingerprinting. FastFingerprints services many customers in the industries of insurance, real estate, security, home health, nursing, telehealth/telemedicine and more industries. FastFingerprints welcomes walk-ins and is available for mobile fingerprinting appointments. FastFingerprints services vary per state. For more information, please call 1.877.932.2435, or visit www.fastfingerprints.com.



About National Background Check, Inc.

FastFingerprints' parent company, National Background Check, Inc. (NBCI), is an approved FBI Channeling Agency. As such, NBCI is able to produce expedited electronic departmental orders (FBI Background checks), which are available electronically through a web portal or via regular and express mail. Turnaround time is 2-3 business days, however, same-day service is available. FBI background checks provided by NBCI are apostille-ready and can be used for court-related matters, work visas, student visas, foreign residency and travel, national and international adoptions, for personal reasons, and for those wanting to review or challenge information on their own personal record. For additional information about electronic departmental orders, please visit www.nationalbackgroundcheck.com.