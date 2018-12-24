FastFingerprints Opens Three New LiveScan Locations in Florida

Westerville, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/24/2018 --Orlando, Florida (December 21, 2018)—FastFingerprints recently opened new locations in Orlando, Okeechobee, and West Palm Beach, bringing the total number of locations in Florida to thirty-three. The Orlando location is located inside Goin' Postal at 12397 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, Florida 34972. This location is open Monday through Friday 9:30AM-6:30PM EST and Saturday 10:30AM-2:30 AM EST. The Okeechobee location is located inside Okeechobee Discount Drugs at 203 SW Park Street, Okeechobee, FL 34972. This location is open Monday through Friday from 9:30AM-6:00PM EST and Saturday 9:30AM to 3:30PM EST. The West Palm Beach location is located inside Unique Med Home Health Care at 1750 N. Florida Mango Road, Suite 102A, West Palm Beach, FL 34409. This location is open Monday through Friday from 9:00AM to 4:30PM EST. Walk-ins are welcome at all three locations. Available services at these locations include Florida Level 2 background checks, fingerprint capture for expedited FBI background checks and indefinite fingerprint storage.



FastFingerprints is an industry leader in Livescan fingerprinting technology, allowing you to complete a Florida Level 2 background check without the messy ink. FastFingerprints patented biometric software evaluates fingerprint quality before submission, which greatly lowers the chance of a background check being rejected for fingerprint quality. With results processed in twenty-four hours and the ability to elect for indefinite fingerprint storage, and walk-ins welcome during all business hours, FastFingerprints makes the background check process fast and convenient.



FastFingerprints parent company, National Background Check, Inc. (NBCI), is an approved FBI Channeling Agency. Results are available via mail, express mail and/or a web portal. This expedited background check process typically takes 2-3 business days, however, same-day service is available. These FBI background checks are apostille-ready and can be used for work visas and student visas, foreign residency and travel, national and international adoptions, personal reasons, and for those wanting to review or challenge information on their own personal record.



Interested in learning more? Call our corporate office 877.932.2435 at or visit us online at http://www.fastfingerprintsflorida.com/.