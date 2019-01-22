FastFingerprints Opens Two New Livescan Fingerprinting Locations in Nevada

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2019 --FastFingerprints is excited to offer two new locations in Las Vegas on both sides of Las Vegas Boulevard. The first location is inside Safe Ship Las Vegas at 7250 S Durango Dr., Suite 130, Las Vegas, NV 89113. This location is open Monday through Friday 9:00AM-5:30PM and Saturday 9:00AM-2:00 PM. The second location is inside ARCpoint Labs at 3365 East Flamingo Rd., Suite 4, Las Vegas, NV 89121. This location is open Monday through Friday from 8:30AM-5:00PM and Saturday 9:00AM-2:00PM. Walk-ins are welcome at both locations. Both locations offer the following services: Florida Level 2 background checks, fingerprint capture for expedited FBI background checks and indefinite fingerprint storage.



About FastFingerprints

FastFingerprints is an industry leader in Livescan fingerprinting technology, allowing individuals to complete a Florida Level 2 background check or fingerprint capture without the messy ink. FastFingerprints patented biometric software evaluates fingerprint quality before submission, which greatly lowers the chance of a background check being rejected for fingerprint quality.



FastFingerprints' parent company, National Background Check, Inc. (NBCI), is an approved FBI Channeling Agency. Results are available via mail, express mail and/or a web portal. This expedited background check process typically takes 2-3 business days, however, same-day service is also available. These FBI background checks are apostille-ready and can be used for work visas and student visas, foreign residency and travel, national and international adoptions, personal reasons, and for those wanting to review or challenge information on their own personal record.



Interested in learning more? Call our corporate office 877.932.2435 at or visit us online at www.fastfingerprints.com