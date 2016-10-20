FastSensor Announces Continued Partnership with Honda in Brazil

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2016 --International software company FastSensor today announced its continued work with both General Motors and Honda in Brazil, partnering with the manufacturer's to track the customer experience during launching campaigns. The company is currently working with over 30 different dealerships in Brazil, and expecting to double that by the first quarter of 2017. FastSensor's CEO Daniel Bichara spoke of the relationship between FastSensor and the manufacturing giants.



"We all know that technology has changed radically in the last decade, yet in many cases, the sales model for car sales has stayed essentially the same. By deploying technology to monitor, analyze, visualize and act on shopper behaviour in retail environments, we allow car companies to engage with potential customers when those customers are actually ready to buy. Brazil is proving to be a wonderful retail environment for FastSensor due to the high usage rate of smart devices".



FastSensor uses a non-intrusive technology to allow customers and retail businesses to communicate, thus allowing the business to determine how certain aspects of the buying experience are undertaken by the customer. Since FastSensor also can geo-locate clients, businesses using it can send specific messages, including discounts and other communications to the customer when they are actively shopping. Another benefit, according to Bichara, is the opportunity for retailers to understand the ergonomics of their stores.



"The retailers that use FastSensor ultimately are looking for data, and they are able to use this data to see what items and displays are being sought out by their customers. It could be a certain color car, for example, versus the same model in a different color, or a display that gets low traffic because a customer never actually sees it. What we're providing is actionable data for our clients to provide the best client experience in their retail environment".



For more information on FastSensor, visit their website at fastsensor.us.



About FastSensor

FastSensor is a real-time experience tracking system and in-store analytics designed to enable clients to offer a unique experience, increase retention and sales in brick-and-mortar stores.



Facebook: @FastSensorTracking

Website: http://fastsensor.us/



Location:

1000 N West Street, Suite 1200

Wilmington, DE 19801



Contact:

Daniel Bichara

FastSensor

danielb@fastsensor.us