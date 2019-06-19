Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2019 --According to an article published by Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4, there is speculation that the age of the driver was a factor. The accident, which claimed the life of a 12 year-old-boy, also injured several other juveniles who were 18 years old and younger. Two injured females, aged 12 and 13 years old, were transported to local emergency departments in serious condition. Another 14-year-old girl was taken to a trauma center in critical condition. An 18-year-old male and 17-year-old female were treated and released. Though investigators are pursuing all potential causes and didn't reveal the age of the driver, the accident highlights some key concerns regarding younger motorists.



CHARLES BRYAN ALRED, FOUNDING PARTNER AT CHARLES BRYAN ALRED, PC IN TULSA, OK, DESCRIBED SOME OF THE UNIQUE RISKS INVOLVED ANY TIME A TEEN DRIVER GETS BEHIND THE WHEEL OF A VEHICLE.



"First and foremost is the lack of experience. Young motorists simply haven't logged as many miles as older drivers, and operating a vehicle is definitely a situation where practice makes perfect. One area where experience matters is reaction time in the event of an accident."



In addition, Mr. Alred described other specific characteristics that tend to be associated with teen drivers. "There's definitely a peer pressure issue involved any time a teen gets in the driver's seat. They're motivated to speed, take risks, or engage other motorists in an effort to impress friends – whether those people are passengers or occupants of other vehicles."



STATISTICS AND SURVEY RESULTS ALSO INDICATE ANOTHER KEY RISK FACTOR FOR TEEN DRIVERS: CELL PHONE USE.



In a poll conducted by AAA, 94 percent of drivers aged 16-19 years old reported that they understood the dangers of texting while driving; more than one-third responded that they did it anyway. Even the presence of another passenger affects a teen driver's ability to operate the vehicle safely. When one other occupant is present, the risk of deadly car accidents doubles. With two or more other passengers – as was the case in the recent crash in Oklahoma – the potential for a fatal collision is five times as likely.



Mr. Alred mentioned that parents can do their part to protect teens by implementing common-sense rules, such as limiting the number of passengers and nighttime driving. They can also encourage them to practice safe driving to gain essential experience behind the wheel to avoid a fatal Oklahoma accident.