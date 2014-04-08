FatBurnSupplements.com Introduces Advanced Garcinia Cambogia Combo Pack

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2014 --FatBurnSupplements.com, one of the leading online authorities on weight loss supplements, has recently introduced the latest and most advanced garcinia cambogia product in the market.



Manufactured by Evolution Slimming, it is called the Garcinia Cambogia Pure and Detox Plus Combo, and it enables weight loss even without a constrictive diet and rigorous exercise. When used in conjunction with the proper diet and effective workouts, the Garcinia Cambogia Pure and Detox Plus Combo results in quicker weight loss.



Experts say Garcinia cambogia is one of the most effective weight loss supplements today. Interest in the herb spiked when it was highlighted in the popular TV health program by a famous weight loss doctor, who called it the holy grail of weight loss.



Garcinia cambogia contains significant levels of hydroxycitric acid (HCA), and numerous scientific studies have recently confirmed its weight-loss causing properties. These research studies demonstrated that the HCA boosts metabolism so that the body is able to burn fat more effectively. It also increases serotonin levels which in turn lessens food cravings. HCA has also been shown to prevent fat production.



Due to the heightened interest in garcinia cambogia, numerous products claiming to contain extracts of the herb have sprung up. Not all of them are effective, and FatBurnSupplements.com has led the way in exposing the relative effectiveness of these products.



But with the Garcinia Cambogia Pure and Detox Plus Combo, the results have been spectacular. The Garcinia Cambogia Pure is manufactured in the UK. Strict quality control and compliance with health regulations have ensured that the product effectively causes significant weight loss without any accompanying side effects. The Detox Plus works as a cleanser, and it eliminates toxins from the body. This boosts the metabolism and improves the overall health as well.



FatBurnSupplements.com is not the only proponent of the Garcinia Cambogia Pure and Detox Plus Combo. Numerous other experts have hailed it as well, and the response from customers has been overwhelmingly positive. With the introduction of the Garcinia Cambogia Pure and Detox Plus Combo, now people who are seeking to lose weight can do so in a way that is effective, safe and affordable.



About FatBurnSupplements.com

FatBurnSupplements.com is one of the most recognized and most reputable online reviewers of weight loss supplements. The website helps in the worldwide fight against the dangers of obesity by providing for the needs of people seeking to lose weight more effectively. It calls attention to various supplements which may prove effective, so that the people are aware of the choices.



What’s more, FatBurnSupplements.com also performs a comprehensive review of each product it features so that people can have a much clearer understanding of its possible benefits and risks. Customers cannot make informed decisions without the proper information and FatBurnSupplements.com is dedicated to the belief that honest reviews are required in order to help overweight people attain the healthier body they deserve. The website can be found at http://fatburnsupplements.com/.