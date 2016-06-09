Father and Son Behind New Book "Bray Makes Money and Buys a Toy" Announce June 18 Book Reading in Woodmere, Ohio

Woodmere, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2016 --It can sometimes be difficult for a grown man to resonate with children when he writes, which presents a real challenge for someone who cares for his community and would like to share his wisdom with the kids who could use it most. Author Ken Moultrie has found the perfect solution to this concern, teaming up with his son, who also loves to write, to release their new business book for kids, "Bray Makes Money And Buys A Toy". Celebrating the recent release the Moultries have announced they will be reading from the book and having a discussion afterward on June 18th, 2016 at the Barnes and Noble in Woodmere, Ohio. Excitement surrounding the appearance is high.



"We love to get the word out about our new book in anyway we can," commented Ken Moultrie. "We are really looking forward to seeing what people think of 'Bray Makes Money And Buys A Toy' ans getting their honest, face to face feedback, which will certainly be taken into account for Book 2. We hope we have the chance to do a great many of these kind of appearances well into the future."



According to Moultrie, the new book is available at all the major online book sellers, they include Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Kobo. The second book in the series is being written and son team where further details will be announced.



The reading is being held on Saturday June 18th at 11am, at Barnes and Noble, 28801 Chagrin Blvd, Woodmere, Ohio 44122.



For more information be sure to visit http://www.brayanddad.com



About Ken Moultrie

Ken Moultrie (Dad) brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the topic. Being an entrepreneur by profession and holding a business degree from Kent State University and a MBA from Case Western Reserve he tries to incorporate essentials of entrepreneurship and marketing in kids through small fun activities. Having more than 15 years of experience in product management and entrepreneurship the author has realized that the needs of today's world are different from the past and our future generations should be trained keeping in mind the needs of this modern era of information and technology.



About Bray

Braylon Moultrie (Bray) is a young business entrepreneur who has a passion for reading. Being a young man he loves challenges and being a kid.



