Warrenton, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2017 --Boys & Girls Club ™ of Fauquier, a local 501c(3) working to better the lives and futures of children in the community, today announces the appointment of Fauquier County Sheriff Robert Mosier to its Board of Directors. This is the second new appointment to come after the Board's recent call for a renewal and expansion of leadership. Sheriff Mosier's appointment to the Board is effective immediately.



Sheriff Mosier says, "The vision and direction of Boys & Girls Clubs of Fauquier is the right one. I look forward to helping the Board work through challenges thoughtfully and with rigor, and working alongside like-minded folks to produce a plan that will engage and prosper the community."



Sheriff Mosier has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and public service. He has served the United States in international police work. Now, it is Fauquier that has his heart, as he has served as Fauquier County's Sheriff since December 2015.



Sheriff Mosier says, "After years of working in law enforcement, I have seen the strong correlation between at-risk youth and local crime. Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier offers a safe, welcoming atmosphere, and a nurturing environment for children to learn and grow in life skills. This kind of positive impact eliminates the hardships young people might face, and reduces future crime levels."



In 2015, Lynne Richman Bell, the Club's Executive Director, created a strategy to bolster the Club's prosperity and solidify its future. The recent Board additions are in line with that strategic plan.



Ms. Bell says, "We are pleased to have Sheriff Mosier join the Boys & Girls Club Board. He is a natural leader with a heart for Fauquier. The Club is going to continue to do good work, and as a Board, we will make decisions in line with the Club's mission. Sheriff Mosier understands that we all have the opportunity to make a difference. His leadership will inspire others to do their part to create positive change as well – and this is what Boys & Girls Club is all about."



Additional Board appointments are forthcoming and will be announced soon. The Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier's mission remains steady: to help boys and girls build confidence, develop character and acquire skills needed to become productive, civic-minded, responsible adults.



About Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier

The Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier was established in 1997 at Taylor Middle School to help all boys and girls of all backgrounds, especially those who need us most to build confidence, develop character, and acquire the skills needed to become productive, civic-minded, responsible adults. The Club currently operates out of a facility on Keith Street in Warrenton and Cedar Lee Middle School in Bealeton. The Club serves over 500 children ages 5 to 18.