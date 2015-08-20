FB Global Enterprise, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Merchant Services

Mt. Vernon, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2015 --Flora Connell is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.AZARMerchantServices.com. The website offers merchant services and credit card processing equipment to help businesses that want to be able to accept credit cards. Connell was inspired to start her website by her desire to help small businesses make more sales. Since most people are unlikely to carry a large amount of cash and many businesses are turning away from checks as well, credit card processing is becoming more and more important to businesses. She built her website to offer all businesses more affordable credit card processing.



Business owners are able to visit the website to find a wide variety of processing services that will work best for them based on their business. They will be able to find merchant services such as bank card processing, mobile credit card processing, wireless credit card processing, and online credit card processing. AZARMerchantServices.com also offers processing equipment that business owners can use in their businesses to quickly and easily accept credit cards. The different services make it easy for owners of online businesses, over the phone businesses, and brick and mortar stores to accept credit cards and grow their businesses.



Since credit card processing can be out of reach for many small business owners, the merchant services offered within AZARMerchantServices.com are offered at a low cost. Business owners can get started quickly by applying for services online. They are able to get these services and any necessary processing equipment installed within their business quickly and easily.



In addition to the main website, Connell is also launching a blog located at http://www.CreditCardMerchantServiceBlog.com



The blog will cover topics related to merchant services. Connell will be writing about the benefits of merchant services, how businesses can use these services, and what business owners can expect from these services. The goal of the blog is to offer further information about the services offered on the main site.



AZARMerchantServices.com, a division of FB Global Enterprise, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Flora Connell. Connell is also affiliated with FeelingFantasticWithFlora.com and FlorasHealthSpot.com, which are websites that sell Youngevity products.



